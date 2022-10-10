Winona traffic stop leads to arrest

A fleeing motorist in Winona Saturday has led to the arrest of a person unrelated to the stop. City of Winona police arrested 38-year-old Joseph Timothy Oliver on an outstanding warrant.

According to police, a Winona officer pulled over a driver Saturday on 7th Street for a traffic violation. The driver accelerated from the scene when the officer approached the vehicle on foot. The officer declined to initiate a chase due to safety concerns and the minor nature of the traffic offense.

A short time later, police located the vehicle parked in Winona. Police interviewed the passenger, who gave police an address where the driver, described as a white male in 30s, might be staying.

Police arrived at the address and didn't find the driver. However, police located a different person at the residence, who was identified as Oliver. When police asked to speak with Oliver, he crawled through a window and fled the scene. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Oliver was referred to the county attorney for fleeing an officer. Police are still looking for the person who fled the traffic stop.