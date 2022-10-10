 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona traffic stop leads to arrest

A fleeing motorist in Winona Saturday has led to the arrest of a person unrelated to the stop. City of Winona police arrested 38-year-old Joseph Timothy Oliver on an outstanding warrant.

According to police, a Winona officer pulled over a driver Saturday on 7th Street for a traffic violation. The driver  accelerated from the scene when the officer approached the vehicle on foot. The officer declined to initiate a chase due to safety concerns and the minor nature of the traffic offense.

A short time later, police located the vehicle parked in Winona. Police interviewed the passenger, who gave police an address where the driver, described as a white male in 30s, might be staying.

Police arrived at the address and didn't find the driver. However, police located a different person at the residence, who was identified as Oliver. When police asked to speak with Oliver, he crawled through a window and fled the scene. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Oliver was referred to the county attorney for fleeing an officer. Police are still looking for the person who fled the traffic stop.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

