 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winona woman accused of slashing woman with knife while passengers in vehicle

  • 0

A 21-year-old woman was arrested by the city of Winona police after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an argument.

Charges are pending against Teiko Marie Baumbach, who allegedly slashed the victim in the leg while the two were riding in a vehicle during the early morning hours of June 22. They were passengers in a vehicle that had left the downtown area. Police report that Baumbach also pulled out a clump of the victim's hair.

Baumbach was reportedly dropped off at her residence, where she went inside, retrieved several knives and threw them at the vehicle.

Police say the victim wasn't seriously injured and that she refused medical transport.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News