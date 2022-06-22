Winona woman accused of slashing woman with knife while passengers in vehicle

A 21-year-old woman was arrested by the city of Winona police after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an argument.

Charges are pending against Teiko Marie Baumbach, who allegedly slashed the victim in the leg while the two were riding in a vehicle during the early morning hours of June 22. They were passengers in a vehicle that had left the downtown area. Police report that Baumbach also pulled out a clump of the victim's hair.

Baumbach was reportedly dropped off at her residence, where she went inside, retrieved several knives and threw them at the vehicle.

Police say the victim wasn't seriously injured and that she refused medical transport.

