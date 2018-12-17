WINONA, Minn. — A 28-year-old Winona woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after reporting alleged home invasion and robbery early Saturday morning.
According to the report, the woman awoke shortly before 3:45 a.m. to a knock at the door at her residence in the 850 block of West Fifth Street. At the door was a man holding a flashlight. Assuming it was a police officer, she opened the door and was shot in the thigh.
Police believe the weapon was a small-caliber handgun.
The man reportedly struck the woman several times in the head before demanding her money, the report said. He fled after taking a wallet containing credit cards and an undetermined amount of cash.
Officers responding to the scene found the woman seated in her kitchen with a bandage around her thigh. She was taken to Winona Health.
“We do not believe this is a random incident and that the female was targeted," said Deputy Chief Tom Williams of the Winona Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.