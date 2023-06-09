The disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury has captivated Winona and thousands have actively participated in searches, offered tips to law enforcement and closely followed the investigation.

With the discovery of her remains Wednesday and the arrest of Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury's kids, the case is set to enter a new phase.

Fravel was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. As the criminal case is set to enter the courts, Winonans took stock of all that has transpired since Kingsbury failed to show up for work March 31 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Eric Featherston of Winona said he was under the impression Fravel was involved in Kingsbury’s disappearance from the beginning.

“It was not a surprise when I heard the news,” Featherston said. “I was kind of expecting, at some point, that that’s where everything would lead.”

Winona resident Carol Galbus said the case generated many rumors around the community, with many of them pointing at Fravel as the culprit.

“The rumors were flying and I did not repeat any of them because some of them were so outlandish,” Galbus said. “But that’s what everybody suspects. It’s got to be the father of the kids.”

Mary Ostrander of Winona said she thinks there’s a lot of work ahead to prosecute Fravel.

“Whatever the outcome is for him, the children are going to suffer the rest of their lives,” Ostrander said. "It’s just devastating.”

Galbus said her initial response to the news was concern for the children, whom she hopes are young enough to move on from this traumatic time.

The children, ages 5 and 2, have been in custody of Winona County Health and Human Services and placed with their grandparents while a custody case plays out in family court.

With the news Wednesday, Ostrander said it has to be the hardest on the Kingsbury’s family.

“It’s the family that has to live through this whole thing,” Ostrander said.

Featherston said the topic of Kingsbury’s disappearance was frequently discussed among his social circles at places like the Eagle’s Club.

When the news first broke March 31 about the disappearance, Featherston said he was shocked to hear something like this had happened in Winona.

“It just doesn’t happen,” Featherston said. “But it feels good that they actually have enough information to arrest Fravel.”

Elizabeth Stevenson of Winona said since Kingsbury’s disappearance, she’s prayed often for her.

“It’s just sad that something like this could happen here,” Stevenson said. “I’m just glad that the family can have some closure.”

Winona resident Kathy Schell also was thinking about the Kingsbury family more than Fravel when the news broke. She said her heart has been with the family since March 31.

Schell said her response to hearing about the discovery of Kingsbury’s body and Fravel’s arrest was a mix of relief and sadness.

“There’s just a lot of sadness,” Schell said. “But I’m also relieved for the safety of the children, too. But it’s just a sad, sad thing.”

Like Ostrander, Schell said she’s less concerned about what happens to Fravel.

“My emotions go more toward the loss of Madeline,” Schell said. “What happens to Fravel, I don’t know, but it’s just a loss. It’s really sad for the whole community to lose one of our neighbors.”

Galbus said Kingsbury’s disappearance has brought a new awareness to her everyday life, specifically her daily walks.

“The idea of having somebody on the loose that you don’t know about makes you a little nervous about walking around,” Galbus said. “A nervousness that creates more of an awareness rather than fear.”

Ostrander said the hard times for the Kingsbury family may not yet be over.

“Having to go through everything that’s happened up to this point, it’s the family that’s going to suffer again,” Ostrander said.

Schell said the community’s response to Kingsbury’s disappearance reflected Winona's values. The coming together of volunteers at the searches, the blue lights in solidarity and support from the community showed a strength among the people of Winona.

“The banding together of everybody to find her, it was one heart, one purpose,” Schell said. “That’s how Winona is. You don’t see that until something like this happens. You don’t see that a lot but the people here are really good people.”

Galbus said the response from the community was noteworthy on a scale that stretches past the bluffs of Winona.

“It was nice that the whole of southern Minnesota and beyond came together to show that they cared,” Galbus said.