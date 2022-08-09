 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Current board members lead primary election for WAPS at-large board positions

  • 0

In a race that will result in November with two Winona Area Public School at-large members elected, current board members Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman led the way in the primary's unofficial results Tuesday evening.

Nancy Denzer -- new mug

Denzer

Denzer received 3,106 of the 9,223 votes cast -- with voters being able to cast votes for two candidates each in this race -- totaling 33.68% of the overall votes, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website's unofficial results Tuesday evening.

Karl Sonneman

Sonneman

Sonneman received the second most votes, with 2,194 votes or 23.79%.

Maurella L. Cunningham ended up with the third most votes, receiving 1,913 votes or 20.74%, according to the unofficial election results.

With the fourth most votes, Torry Moore ended the evening with 1,159 votes or 12.57%.

Anthony Alwan received 851 votes or 9.23%.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News