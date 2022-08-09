Current board members lead primary election for WAPS at-large board positions

In a race that will result in November with two Winona Area Public School at-large members elected, current board members Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman led the way in the primary's unofficial results Tuesday evening.

Denzer received 3,106 of the 9,223 votes cast -- with voters being able to cast votes for two candidates each in this race -- totaling 33.68% of the overall votes, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website's unofficial results Tuesday evening.

Sonneman received the second most votes, with 2,194 votes or 23.79%.

Maurella L. Cunningham ended up with the third most votes, receiving 1,913 votes or 20.74%, according to the unofficial election results.

With the fourth most votes, Torry Moore ended the evening with 1,159 votes or 12.57%.

Anthony Alwan received 851 votes or 9.23%.