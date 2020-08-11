Daily News offers business stimulus program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lee Enterprises Incorporated, parent company of the Winona Daily News, has launched a local business stimulus program aimed at helping local businesses adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

“This stimulus program follows the highly successful grant program we launched in March of this year,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “While providing nearly $5 million of much-needed marketing grants to local advertisers, we gained great insight into the challenges our customers are facing. We’ve shaped the business stimulus program to meet those challenges and help local business not only recover, but flourish, in today’s business climate.”

The program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses and will provide matching advertising credits for use in print and digital products, as well as the company’s broad suite of digital services such as website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and more.