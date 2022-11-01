Daley Farm files lawsuit against 3 county commissioners, others

On Oct. 27, Daley Farm of Lewiston, L.L.P, filed a lawsuit against three Winona County commissioners and members of the Land Stewardship Project.

Daley Farm alleges that members of the Winona County Board ­— Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer, and Greg Olson— intentionally appointed people to the Winona County Board of Adjustment who had prejudged Daley Farm’s variance application for its Modernization Project and had a specific intent for the appointed persons to deny the application.

Daley Farm further alleges that members of the nonprofit Land Stewardship Project — Cherie Hales (who was a member of the Winona Board of Adjustment), Bobby King, Doug Nopar, Johanna Rupprecht, Barb Sogn-Frank, and Kelley Stanage — conspired with Kovecsi, Meyer and Olson to deprive Daley Farm of their constitutional right to a fair hearing before an impartial and unbiased audience of decision makers.

The lawsuit comes 12 days before the Nov. 8 election, in which Commissioner Meyer is a candidate.

The suit states that allegedly, from the end of 2018 through 2019, members of the Land Stewardship Project’s local Organizing Committee had email and phone conversations with Kovecsi, Meyer and Olson to manipulate appointments to the Winona County Planning Commission in a way favorably to the Land Stewardship Project, blocking Daley Farm’s proposed Modernization Project.

The project would require a variance request to allow the Dairy Farm to exceed a 1998 zoning ordinance that caps feedlots to 1,500 animal units.

In a statement, Ben Daley of Daley Farm said, “When any person approaches their government for a permit or variance to conduct a lawful business or activity, that person is entitled to a fair hearing before an unbiased judge. This fundamental right is well known and should be universally respected by everyone, regardless of political or personal beliefs about a particular issue. In appealing the denial of our variance application, however, we uncovered direct evidence that Land Stewardship Project conspired with three county commissioners— Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer, and Greg Olson— to ensure that the Board of Adjustment was stacked with people who had already made up their minds, without hearing or considering any of the evidence, and were publicly opposed to our project. This is not the level of integrity that we should expect or tolerate from our public officials. After much contemplation, we decided to move forward with this lawsuit to hold these people accountable for their actions.”

Chris Meyer’s attorney, John Lesch, gave the following statement, “We understand that the Daley Farm has announced their intention to initiate a lawsuit against Winona County Commissioner Chris Meyer. While Commissioner Meyer has not been served with a complaint, we understand the basis of their claim is a vote she took almost four years ago, in January 2019, to confirm the appointment of members to the Board of Adjustment – members who later made decisions that the Daleys didn’t like. The complaint, aside from the fact that it contains no valid legal claims against Commissioner Meyer, will be dismissed for its host of legal deficiencies. This fact, and the fact that it was intentionally filed one week before Commissioner Meyer’s re-election to the Winona County Board of Commissioners, reveal it as no more than an attempt to influence the election against Commissioner Meyer. On August 17, 2022, Commissioner Meyer’s opponent posted a photo of his political supporters, including the Plaintiff, Ben Daley, on his Facebook page – illustrating this lawsuit as a tool of political revenge. We expect that this political suit will be dismissed, as it is no more than a legal expenditure to prop up the campaign of her opponent.”

The proposed trial start date is Nov. 1, 2023.