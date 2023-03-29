In the latest development in a yearslong effort to expand its operations, Daley Farm of Lewiston LLP has dropped its lawsuit against three Winona County commissioners and members of the Land Stewardship Project.

Early this month, Daley Farm filed a voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit without prejudice. In the notice, Daley Farm does not waive claims against the county commissioners and the Land Stewardship Project. Instead, the business plans to assert them in a new proceeding after a pending proceeding against Winona County is decided at the state district court.

Filed initially in late October 2022, the lawsuit alleged that members of the Winona County Board — Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer and Greg Olson — intentionally appointed people to the Winona County Board of Adjustment with the purpose of hindering the farm’s variance application.

Daley Farm is seeking a variance to allow their dairy operation to exceed a 1998 zoning ordinance that caps feedlots to 1,500 animal units.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleged that six members of the Land Stewardship Project — Cherie Hales (who was a member of the Winona Board of Adjustment), Bobby King, Doug Nopar, Johanna Rupprecht, Barb Sogn-Frank and Kelley Stanage — conspired with Kovecsi, Meyer and Olson to deprive Daley Farm of its right to a fair hearing.

The lawsuit came less than two weeks before the November election, in which Chris Meyer was a candidate.

“We’re hoping to get a faster judgment now if we dropped the individual lawsuit. So we dropped it without prejudice so we can come back to it when we need to,” said Ben Daley of Daley Farm. “We’ll get back to it after the state rules on our case with the Board of Adjustment hearing. It’s done in the eyes of the court, but it’s something that could be filed, so to speak, when needed.”

Daley said dropping the individual lawsuits is part of a plan to get the process with the state court done quicker.

“We’re pretty set. We like where we’re sitting,” said Daley. “It’s just the amount of time it takes to get all of this coordinated takes a while. But when you have the information that we have, and the information we’re going to be presenting we feel pretty confident.”

Paul Reuvers, who represents the county officials in the case, said the defense had their motions to dismiss set up on Oct. 30 before the election.

“They filed the second lawsuit right before the election, which was, in our view, just an attempt to influence the election, which failed. There’s just no legal basis or factual basis for the claims that they had. So it’s inevitable they would have been dismissed. I think they did it so they wouldn’t suffer the embarrassment of having a case thrown out in federal court,” said Reuvers. “I think it was a complete and utter waste of time and money for the parties and the courts. It just never should have been brought and the fact they dismissed it speaks volumes about the merits of it.”

Reuvers said if Daley Farm were to bring back another lawsuit, it would be met with the exact same aggressive defense and another motion to dismiss immediately.

In a statement, the Land Stewardship Project said, “Daley Farm’s recent withdrawal of its lawsuit against the Land Stewardship Project, elected officials and other community members is yet another example of why this limited liability partnership’s efforts to impose an unprecedented expansion in Winona County is unwarranted. Daley Farm filed this lawsuit right before the November 2022 election in an apparent attempt to intimidate public servants for doing their jobs — including projecting Winona County’s water, land and air. Daley Farm’s lawsuit also seemed to be an effort to silence neighbors who have spoken up for their community and core values.”