Dan Goltz named Ben and Adith Miller Community Service Tribute honoree

Dan Goltz, PharmD, received this year’s Winona Health Foundation Ben and Adith Miller Community Service Tribute at a dinner in his honor Tuesday at Cedar Valley Golf Course in Winona.

Dani Holtzclaw, Winona Health Foundation director, welcomed guests to the evening’s celebration.

The Tribute is presented annually by the Hugh and Vera Miller family and RTP Company through the Winona Health Foundation to recognize a community member for exceptional generosity in time, talent, spirit or charitable gifts.

During his remarks, Brian Calteaux, a volunteer with Wilson Fire and Rescue who nominated Goltz for the honor, shared that they are grateful for Dan’s medical training, expertise and willingness to jump in and try new things, including obstacle courses in full gear along with people less than half his age.

Calteaux said, “Whenever responding to a call, I show up and look for Dan’s Jeep. It’s often there. One of the things we learn when responding to emergencies is to be cool and calm and have a warm heart. Dan has that for sure. He is an inspiration to all of us.”

Betsy Zeller, Winona County Public Health nurse, shared appreciation for Goltz’s steady guiding hand and his assistance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that he can always be counted on when needed, including spending countless hours giving COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics throughout the county.

Ben Klinger, Emergency Management Director for Winona County, recalled meeting Goltz for the first time as a high school student taking an amateur radio class Goltz taught. Klinger expressed appreciation for being able to rely on Goltz’s 44 years of experience volunteering with emergency management. He’s also been a National Weather Service Skywarn instructor since 1982.

“We’re grateful for his calming presence whenever there are severe weather events,” Klinger noted, adding, “This is just scratching the surface of all he has done out of the goodness of his heart. Dan is a most humble and generous volunteer.”

Hugh Miller, Ben and Adith Miller’s son and RTP President and CEO, presented the award to Goltz. This is the Tribute’s 34th year.

In accepting the honor, Goltz began, “I just want you to know… this is terrifying.” But, like he does, Goltz forged ahead. He expressed his appreciation for the honor noting that, “Winona is a wonderful and wonderfully giving town.”

In thanking Hugh Miller for his family’s support of the Patient Care Fund, Goltz shared his experience in working with Hugh’s father, Ben, on a local organization’s board and his inspirational leadership when it came to getting things done.

Goltz also shared a moment that has influenced his life. “When I was a junior at Cotter High School, Father Paul Nelson challenged us to decide whether we just wanted to go along through life or if we would like to try to make a difference. I remember thinking that the world is a very big place and that I was a very small person. What can I do to give back to the community is some meaningful way to make someone else’s life better?”

Goltz noted that he’s always felt so fortunate with having a loving family, a safe home, access to a great education and healthcare, a satisfying career. “I’ve always had access to everything I needed and more,” he said. “I feel privileged to be able to help others.”

Goltz expressed gratitude for all the people he works and volunteers with noting “no one does these things alone.” In his messages of thanks, he said, “Let me tell you about my wife… fantastically supportive and tolerant … my enabler and supporter… thank you for helping me do the things that I love.”

The family of Hugh and the late Vera Miller and RTP Company generously gave $25,000 to the Winona Health Foundation Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund in Goltz’s honor. Along with the Miller family and RTP’s gifts through the years, ongoing community generosity also makes this fund possible.

Since its inception in 1986, the Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund has provided more than $14.7 million in relief to 7,409 local individuals with their medical bills.

Those who would like to make a gift to the Winona Health Foundation in honor of Dan Goltz may direct their gift to the Winona Health Foundation by mail: 855 Mankato Ave., Winona, MN 55987, or online: winonahealth.org/foundation.

Questions about the Winona Health Foundation may be directed to Katrice Sisson, Community and Donor Relations Manager, 507.474.3050 or ksisson@winonahealth.org.

To learn more about Goltz’s story and his contributions of time and talent in our community visit winonahealth.org/foundation.#

Past recipients of the Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute:

2021 Rachelle H. Schultz

2020 Jerry and Patricia Papenfuss

2019 Greg Evans

2018 Steve and Nancy Bachler

2017 Steve Groth

2016 Jon Kohner

2015 Dr. Chuck and Judy Shepard

2014 Dee Cipov

2013 Irene Renk

2012 Marlene Kohner

2011 Jenny Kahl

2010 Justin Green

2009 Nancy Iglesias

2008 Dennis Theede and Home & Community Options, Inc.

2007 O.J. and Karen Fawcett

2006 Donna Helble

2005 Kent Gernander

2004 Marilyn and Keith Schwab, Kim and Pete Schwab

2003 M.L. “Max” DeBolt

2002 Rose Andersen and Diane Barge

2001 Carol “Mickey” and Dan Barr

2000 Joette and Michael Gostomski

1999 Roger Metz

1998 Nancy and Mark Kristensen

1997 Dave Arnold and Dan Rukavina

1996 Pete Woodworth

1995 Dr. Frank and Ruth Bures

1994 Sue Cornwell

1993 Bob Kierlin

1992 Tom Graham

1991 Gary Evans

1990 Pauline Knight

1989 Tom and Judith Stark, Dr. Roger and Helen Hartwich, John and Helen David

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0