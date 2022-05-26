Dan Wilson launches campaign for state Senate

Winona County resident and farmer Dan Wilson, of rural Rushford, on Thursday announced his candidacy against Minnesota State Senate Majority Leader, Jeremy Miller.

The campaign kickoff event occurred at noon at the Winona County Office Building, 202 West Third St. in downtown Winona, just prior to Wilson filing candidacy papers with election officials in the building.

In challenging Miller, Wilson launches an underdog campaign against one of the most powerful elected officials in the state. Miller is the highest ranking Republican official in state government and the de facto leader of the Republican party.

Looking forward to the campaign, Wilson says, “This is the chance for those of us who work and farm in southeast Minnesota to bring our concerns to St. Paul and work together to improve our lives and the lives of our children.”

Wilson adds: “For the past 12 years, Jeremy Miller may have done a lot to further his political ambitions, but he certainly hasn’t accomplished much for farmers, for young families, or the rural and working class people of his district. Instead, he has been fighting for tax cuts for the richest people in the state, cutting social services and getting cheap political wins at our expense. We need someone that is truly ready to fight for the people of Senate District 26.”

