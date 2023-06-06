The performing troupe Dangerous Feats of Comedy and the Torres One-Ring Family Circus will be at Winona Steamboat Days this year, which run June 14 through June 18, according to a press release.

The Dangerous Feats of Comedy show is a blend of comedy, daredevil juggling, fire breathing, strength and balance. It’s a high-energy performance involving danger, mixed with a good deal of comedy. The Florida-based group appears at fairs, festivals and other events throughout the country.

Dangerous Feats of Comedy will pop up at several locations Thursday through Sunday during Steamboat Days. There will be two shows downtown Thursday and Friday evenings, two shows during the car show Saturday and a third show downtown in the evening. They will perform Sunday, pre-parade, at Sinclair Park and then again downtown Sunday evening before the fireworks. These shows are sponsored in part by Hurry Back Productions and are free and open to the public.

The Torres Circus, which will be making several appearances during this year’s Steamboat Days, is an exciting combination of acrobats, aerialists, dangerous juggling, fire breathing, clowns, thrilling daredevils and a lot of comedy.

The Torres Circus has been providing family entertainment throughout the United States for the past 25 years, according to a release, and has been an integral part of the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus. It’s been called a first-class circus and of the nation’s most entertaining.

They will be performing several shows Thursday through Sunday at Steamboat Days. Located in the parking lot at Second and Center streets, there will be shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evenings, with a third 5:30 p.m. show on Saturday.

Get a complete list of times and locations at winonasteamboatdays.com.