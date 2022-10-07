Dawn Lueck leaves the WAPS district, interim principal chosen for W-K Elementary

Dawn Lueck resigned from her position as Washington-Kosciusko Elementary's principal at the end of September.

According to the Stillwater Area Public Schools district, Lueck has accepted a new position there as the district's director of schools.

According to the Stillwater district, which is located near Minneapolis, Lueck's position "is a new position within the district, designed to ensure continuous improvement and provide leadership development opportunities for principals and administrators. In this role, Lueck will support building principals and oversee school improvement plans. She will also work as part of the Teaching and Learning team to facilitate professional development and ensure quality learning."

Lueck's resignation from the Winona Area Public Schools district became effective on Sept. 30.

Lueck was hired by WAPS in 2016, after priorly working as an administrator at Rochester Public Schools from 2011 to 2016 and Winona Area Catholic Schools from 2008 to 2011.

Justin Hanson will take over as interim principal at W-K Elementary, the WAPS board approved Thursday.

Hanson previously worked as a teacher in the Lewiston-Altura School District.

Hanson -- who has lived in Winona for the past 23 years and has children in the district -- studied at Winona State University to receive his bachelor's, master's and administration degrees.