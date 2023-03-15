The Winona Police Department has hired eight new officers since January 2022, yet officials say the force remains understaffed as nearly double that number has left the department in the same time period.

The police department currently has 32 officers on staff, leaving the force still six officers short of being full-staffed with 38 officers.

“I’ve never seen this much movement in my career. We usually see a retirement and maybe a new hire once, maybe twice a year. But to lose that many at one time has never happened in my career,” said Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen. “I’ve been with Winona 21 years. I would say from 2000 to 2021, we always were fairly full staff or within one of being full staff.”

Rasmussen said a majority of officers who have left the force retired, though some also left for work at different departments.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of struggles in law enforcement over the last couple of years. There have been some changes but I don’t think the changes are why people are leaving. The stance on law enforcement nationwide mixed with being eligible for retirement, to collect a pension you’ve been paying for so many years, has been the perfect mix for people to say now the time is right,” Rasmussen said. “And at Winona PD, we didn’t have much gap, in that we had a lot of people eligible at the same time and they took the opportunity.”

With an officer leaving at the end of March and another retiring at the end of April, the Winona Police Department will be down to 30 officers for a short time until two new hires complete the required training and join the force, Rasmussen said. The department is looking to hire one to four new officers in June.

“We’re super excited about that. Obviously the closer we can get to full staffing the better. I don’t think that we’ve had short-cut citizens at all. We’ve been able to provide a good, really high level of service,” said Rasmussen. “But the fact is, the longer you’re understaffed, the harder it is to maintain that high level of expectation upon your officers. We have people right now doing multiple jobs; you can’t sustain that for the long term.”

Rasmussen said he hopes the department can get new hires and back to a normal operation by the fall.

Once an officer is hired at the police department, they go through three months of training where they work with a field training officer in the department. After that, they are a full-fledged police officer starting out on patrol, though they remain on a one-year probation period.

With the Winona Police Department budgeted to have a full staff of 38 officers, Rasmussen said that number appropriately fits a town the size of Winona’s when compared to similarly-sized towns.

“I feel we’re right on target. Looking at Faribault, Owatonna, or Austin, I would say Winona PD is right on target. We’re short right now, obviously. But we need 38 and 38 is a sufficient number,” Rasmussen said. “Of course, we would love to have more. We used to have 39 a few years ago but lost one due to budget cuts. Thirty-nine allows us to do things we wouldn’t be able to do such as our Community Outreach Program. However, with shortages in law enforcement, you have to maintain fundamental policing — patrol, investigation, and supervisory positions. It’s those fundamentals right now.”