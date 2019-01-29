With wind chills forecast to plummet to 60 degrees below zero in much of southeast Minnesota this week, the National Weather Service is warning Minnesotans to stay inside and cancel any non-emergency outdoor activities.
“This is a serious situation and potentially life-threatening,” the NWS in La Crosse reports. “Frostbite to any exposed skin can occur in less than 10 minutes.”
But, for many Winona County residents, staying out of the cold isn’t an option, polar vortex or not.
While some businesses closed their doors early due to the extreme cold, it was businesses as usual — at least on Tuesday — for the U.S. Postal Service, according to Winona postal carrier Samantha Goodwin.
Even at nine months pregnant, the 30-year-old mother-to-be isn’t phased by the bitter temps.
According to Goodwin, success and comfort mean having the right gear, that means a face mask and gloves.
That little bit of preparation has kept Goodwin from getting frostbite even after five winters with the post office.
She added that during extreme cold spells, the postal service does encourage carriers to take breaks and warm up in their vehicles on a regular basis.
“It’s difficult, but it’s my job,” she said with a smile.
However, she won’t have to report to her job Wednesday. Late Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Postal Service announced it will suspend deliver operations in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, Iowa and western Illinois.
That’s not an option for local law enforcement, whose oath to protect and serve didn’t include any exceptions for extreme cold.
According to Deputy Chief Tom Williams of the Winona Police Department, during periods of extreme cold, it’s important for officers to take extra precautions. This includes carrying extra gear and wearing appropriate clothing.
Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller of the Winona County Sheriff’s department would agree.
Law enforcement officers are outfitted with cold weather gear for a reason, he said.
The right clothes are also a must for area farmers braving the cold this week to care for vulnerable livestock and dairy cows.
For Carmene and Dale Pangrac of the Lewiston-based Prime Pastures Organic Dairy, extreme temperatures mean more frequent trips to the barn, not less.
According to Carmene, who has been raising cattle in Winona County for nearly 40 years, when temperatures fall below zero the cows need more food, water and extra bedding.
“They eat more when it’s super cold, we use more bedding, and you have to keep checking the water to make sure it stays open,” she said.
But, even with the help of electric water heaters, keeping the water from freezing over can be a challenge. And, that means braving the cold to check on the animals and break up any ice that’s formed on their water.
Thankfully, modern clothing has made this task a little more pleasant Carmene admits.
“Nowadays the clothing is so much better,” she said.
For those who can avoid the extreme cold, Winona County Emergency Management Coordinator Ben Klinger advises heeding the weather services warnings and staying inside.
“Try not to be out in the weather if you don’t need to be,” he said. “If you have to travel bring warm clothing.”
For those who must travel, the Winona Sheriff’s Department recommends bringing extra clothing, blankets, snacks and an extra phone charger, in case of an emergency.
This week Klinger met with public health officials and community shelters to make sure Winona’s most vulnerable have a safe place to wait out the weather.
Since then, the Winona County Emergency Management team has filled its Facebook page with links to weather reports and places to take shelter from the cold.
“Public education has been our key,” he said.
One of those shelters is the Winona Community Warming Center, located at the Community Bible Church at 69 E Third St.
The Warming Center provides emergency shelter to adults 18 and older from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Guests at the warming shelter should check in from 9-10 p.m.
For those needing shelter during daylight hours, the Winona Public Library has also extended its hours until 9 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 29, through Thursday, Jan. 31.
All library services will be available during the extended hours, including computer usage and item check out. The library won’t be issuing fines for late items this week either.
