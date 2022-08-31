Detours planned when resurfacing on Highway 76 bridges begins north of Houston

Highway 76 north of Houston will be closed and detoured from Sept. 6 to early October as crews resurface two bridges, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The bridge at mile post 26.34, south of Money Creek and north of Houston, will be closed and detoured.

• Motorists traveling north on Highway 76 will go west on Highway 16, then north on Highway 43 toward Rushford and then go east on County Road 27 toward Money Creek, which turns into County Road 26 to rejoin Highway 76.

• Motorists traveling south on Highway 76 will take County Road 26/27 to Rushford, then go south on Highway 43 and turn east onto Highway 16 toward Houston to rejoin Highway 76.

The second bridge being resurfaced is 1.62 miles north of the first one at mile post 27.96. The bridge will remain open with one lane of traffic going through at a time with signals directing traffic.

There is no thru traffic between the two bridges, but residents and delivery services can access homes located between the bridges.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).

• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

• Avoid making lane changes within work zones.

Stay connected, informed

