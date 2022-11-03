Diocese to build new Pastoral Center in Rochester

Bishop Robert Barron has announced that, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous benefactor, the Diocese of Winona-Rochester plans to build a new Pastoral Center in Rochester.

The diocese recognizes that Rochester has grown to become the diocese’s most populous city, and the third largest city in Minnesota. The population living in the area between Rochester and Mankato now comprises over 65% of Catholics in the diocese.

In 2018, St. John the Evangelist Parish in Rochester was elevated to the status of a co-cathedral. Now, it has become apparent that the diocese would be better-served by relocating the Pastoral Center to the city of Rochester.

Bishop Barron commented, “without the tremendous generosity of the donor, this could not have been possible. Clearly a gift of this magnitude helps us to move forward in our mission of spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ in Southern Minnesota. My heart is filled with gratitude.”

Moving the Pastoral Center to Rochester places the Bishop’s office closer to the population center of the Diocese allowing for a renewed focus on evangelization, the true work of the Catholic Church entrusted to us by Jesus Christ.

The Diocese hopes to have completed the building of the Pastoral Center and be moved in by May 2024.

A press conference will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester and will also be available via live-stream on the Diocesan website (www.dowr.org).

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota with more than 130,000 Catholics and 99 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.