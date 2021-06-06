 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DISCOVER: An ideal spot for anglers
0 Comments

DISCOVER: An ideal spot for anglers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Burish outdoors photo 2

La Crosse’s Jeremiah Burish, shown here pulling a bass out of the Mississippi River, started competitive bass fishing in various kayak leagues in 2017. Since then, he has won three tournaments and has 28 top-10 finishes in 50 events.

 BONAFIDE KAYAKS

From the sprawling backwaters of the Mississippi River to plentiful lake systems that dot the landscape, there is no shortage of good fishing in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota.

The Black and La Crosse rivers join with the Mississippi in La Crosse, making it an ideal spot for all anglers. These rivers and their numerous channels are home to a variety of species; walleye is among the most bountiful, but you can also catch northern pike, shovelhead sturgeon, perch, sunfish, bluegill, crappie and blue catfish.

Large and smallmouth bass are found in good numbers here, too, and La Crosse has frequently hosted tournaments aimed at catching the fish on the waters of the Mississippi.

You can also cast a line in Lake Onalaska just north of La Crosse or Lake Neshonoc in West Salem and find similar offerings.

The Mississippi River, of course, flows down from the north, and its waters near Winona, Minnesota, are equally ripe. But don't miss out on some other good spots in the area.

The local lock and dams, and their spillways, seem to attract fish, and there are lakes in Winona can keep one busy, including Lake Winona and Bartlet Lake.

Winona County is also home to 38 trout streams, from the South Branch of the Root River to Trout Run Creek.

And while parts of northwestern Wisconsin don't have direct access to the Mississippi River, there are still numerous places to fish.

Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls is well-known for its walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass. Anglers have also been known to catch muskies over 50 inches.

The Chippewa Moraine State Recreation Area, which is about 25 miles north of Chippewa Falls, is also an excellent spot, particularly for fishing northern pike and largemouth bass.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 things to do in Winona
Local

5 things to do in Winona

Sugar Loaf: By hiking up the adjacent trails to this 85-foot-tall beacon just off of Hwy. 61 and 43, visitors can get a stunning view of the e…

5 things to do in Winona
Local

5 things to do in Winona

Just a short trip upriver, there’s plenty for visitors to do in Winona. Here are some of the highlights:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News