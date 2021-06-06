DISCOVER: An ideal spot for anglers

From the sprawling backwaters of the Mississippi River to plentiful lake systems that dot the landscape, there is no shortage of good fishing in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota.

The Black and La Crosse rivers join with the Mississippi in La Crosse, making it an ideal spot for all anglers. These rivers and their numerous channels are home to a variety of species; walleye is among the most bountiful, but you can also catch northern pike, shovelhead sturgeon, perch, sunfish, bluegill, crappie and blue catfish.

Large and smallmouth bass are found in good numbers here, too, and La Crosse has frequently hosted tournaments aimed at catching the fish on the waters of the Mississippi.

You can also cast a line in Lake Onalaska just north of La Crosse or Lake Neshonoc in West Salem and find similar offerings.

The Mississippi River, of course, flows down from the north, and its waters near Winona, Minnesota, are equally ripe. But don't miss out on some other good spots in the area.

The local lock and dams, and their spillways, seem to attract fish, and there are lakes in Winona can keep one busy, including Lake Winona and Bartlet Lake.