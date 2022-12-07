Donation starts phase two of Every Child's Dream project

After five years of development, completed in 2020, for the Every Child’s Dream playground at Lake Winona next to the bandshell and Veterans Memorial Park, the Winona Lions Club has initiated phase two of the ability-inclusive-playground project with a donation of $103,388.68 to the city of Winona for the installation of two pavilions that each house four picnic tables and a canopy that would cover two of the park benches that sit side by side.

Teaming up with the Celanese Corporation out of Winona, both parties supplied half of the donation, the Lions Club saw the need for the second phase of their Every Child’s Dream project after the shade trees planned to accompany the park were scraped due to a high water table and drainage preparation taking priority.

Jack Krage, Every Child’s Dream project lead from the Lions Club, said an inclusive playground has been something the community has needed for years, and this phase two of the project will be making a good thing better.

“Every Child’s Dream first started when the three Lions Clubs of Winona got together to build an all-inclusive playground. Which we completed two years ago,” said Krage. “We decided to have a second phase of the project after having to make some alterations to the initial construction. Once we got up and going Celanese Corporation called me up and after a discussion, they agreed to literally co-fundraise for phase two.”

Krage, with the support of fellow Lions Club members and representatives of Celanese, addressed the Winona City Council on Monday with an oversized check in hand, giving the $103,388.68 donation to the city.

“The Lions Club had grants and individual donations,” said Krage. “We got money from the banks. There’s also been quite a lot of donations. There are two more potential canopies to be built and their already raising money for that. When people donate to a project, they get ownership of that project. So they can have the pride of going to the playground and say ‘I supported this.’”

Krage said the feedback on the playground has been phenomenal since opening two years ago. Building an ability-inclusive playground has meant placing ramps where ladders typically are, installing wheelchair-accessible swings, and even putting down $240,000 matting that makes the playground traversable no matter ability.

“People love it. Anytime you go by, even during the winter, there’ll be kids playing,” said Krage. “It is utilized heavily. You’ll even have kids from smaller communities travel to use the playground or even smaller schools will bus the kids into town to use it on their picnic days.”

The co-sponsored addition of pavilions and canopy on the north side of the playground should be completed in the spring of 2023 said Krage.

“The Lions would like to thank Celanese and all the people that contributed,” said Krage. “We did it for the community, and we did it for the kids primarily. And it’s just neat to see it all come together.”

The chemical manufacturer that partnered with the Winona Lions Clubs, Celanese, contributed an even split of the donation.

In a statement, the company said, “At Celanese, we work to improve the world and everyday life through our people, chemistry, and innovation. As part of this effort, the Celanese Foundation helps us make a meaningful difference in the communities in which we work and live, including here in Winona. Our Winona site has a long history of supporting a variety of non-profit organizations with financial support and volunteer hours, as well as hosting community outreach through our annual E-Recycling event. Our donation to Every Child’s Dream, All Abilities Park Pavilion helps us better our community by creating an inclusive space for all to enjoy.”