Drazkowski sworn in as new State Senator from District 20

St. Paul, MN -- Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) was officially sworn in as a Minnesota State Senator on Tuesday, when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 session.

Drazkowski represents Senate District 20, which includes communities in Dakota, Goodhue, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona counties. Prior to his election in the Senate, he served eight terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve residents of southeast Minnesota in the state Senate,” Drazkowski said. “Though I am embarking on a new chapter in the Minnesota Senate, my dedication to the people I represent has not changed. I am humbled by the responsibility I have been given, and I will work tirelessly to serve to the best of my ability.

“Knocking on thousands of doors in District 20 during the campaign, I heard many of the same concerns over and over,” Drazkowski continued. “People are worried about the size of government. People are worried about the pressure that inflation, gas prices, grocery bills, and energy costs are putting on their monthly budgets. They are worried about the direction we are heading. They are worried about their freedom. With Democrats in control of the House, Senate, and Governor’s office, I will make sure they are held accountable and put regular, working Minnesotans first in every decision we make.”

Drazkowski encourages constituents to ask questions, provide feedback, and offer ideas. He can be reached at his capitol office at 2411 Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave, St. Paul; by email at sen.steve.drazkowski@senate.mn; or by phone at 651-296-5612. Constituents are encouraged to sign up for regular email updates by emailing Sen. Drazkowski.

Sen. Drazkowski will serve as a member of the Taxes Committee and the State and Local Government and Veterans Committee. He lives in Mazeppa with his wife, Laura.

IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Winona's Little Warriors in 2022 Little Warriors Drumline Little Warriors Drumline Little Warriors Drumline Upside down Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona’s Little Warriors celebrate Christmas Andre Bailey leads Winona's Little Warriors during their practice Winona's Little Warriors perform during their practice Winona's Little Warriors Drumline performs at riverboat docking