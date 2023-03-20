The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office released the identities Monday of the drivers involved in a fatal crash last week in Trempealeau County near Galesville.

Jeannie J. Furlin, 64, of Trempealeau was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento on US Highway 53-54-93 at about 8:01 a.m. Friday, about 0.3 miles west of US Highway 54, when a 2004 GMC Sierra truck heading east crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Kia, according to the sheriff's office.

Furlin and her 1-year-old rear seat passenger were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Furlin died from her injuries at the hospital, while the 1-year-old did not have any reported injuries.

The driver of the truck, Gavin D. Becker, 25, of Independence, suffered from severe injuries and was also transferred to a local hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

