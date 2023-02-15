The Drum Circle from Winona, led by Katwa Lance Ngari, will appear at Old Main in Galesville Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m.

Katwa grew up in Kenya, East Africa. The circle of drummers he has recruited in Winona play a repertoire that represents countries in West Africa.

Of special interest will be poems by Samual Calvin Bgetnkom of Cameroon, read by members of the drum circle. The book title is “Out of the Resilient Shadows.” The poems are in the Bamum script, which is an endangered language known to people in the region of Foumban, Cameroon. The theme of the poems is overcoming things that are destructive. The drums will bring sounds of celebration. Books will be available that contain the poems in the original script with translations into French and English.

“Gale Star” events at Old Main always include time for conversation and refreshments.

Art by Cary Wyniger is on display. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students and free for people in high school and younger. Old Main is located at 20869 College Ave. in Galesville. Turn south on 12th St. from Ridge or Gale Ave. then west on College. Old Main is on the south side.