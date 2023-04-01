April and the Easter season kicked off Saturday in Winona, after an evening of rain and snow.

The Winona Athletic Club was among the area organizations working to bring together families with holiday celebrations over the weekend.

The athletic club's Easter party on Saturday included an Easter egg hunt, games, prizes and more.

Dozens of children and their families gathered together to enjoy the festivities, many embracing the holiday season with Easter-themed clothes like bunny ears.

The seasonal activities are set to continue throughout the area through Easter Sunday, April 9.