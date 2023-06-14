Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota has received a $4 million estate gift commitment from Betty Kabara, former trustee and longtime benefactor of the university.

In an “an unprecedented level of philanthropic support,” nearly $35 million has been gifted to the institution in the past 4 months.

Kabara’s estate gift of $4 million is to further the mission of the university’s Kabara Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies, which was founded by her and her husband, the late Dr. Jon Kabara, in 2006.

“One of the first things my husband wanted me to see before we got married was the Saint Mary’s campus,” Kabara said. “He shared that it was one of the best times of his life, and I think so many students come away from there feeling that way.”

Jon Kabara founded Med-Chem Labs and was known worldwide in the medical community for his breakthrough research. His goal was to show young people how to create, run and thrive at their own business in addition to giving future entrepreneurs the tools to succeed.

“We continue to be humbled and inspired by the generosity of benefactors who have given to our university, especially in the recent months,” said Saint Mary’s President Rev. James P. Burns. “This remarkable gift by the Kabaras is yet another indication of their dedication and devotion to Saint Mary’s, our mission and vision.”

After Jon died, Kabara, Med-Chem Labs’ current president and CEO, continued her and her husband’s mutual passion for advancements in research and education and was a Saint Mary’s trustee from 2012-2017.

“Jon knew our personal efforts will impact the leaders for the next generation,” Kabara said. “We believe the Lasallian Catholic experience at this university is very important. We have also believed tomorrow’s leaders of our country and our world need strong character and virtue to form a truly peaceful global economy.”

The Kabaras founded Gundersen Health System Kabara Cancer Research, which provides an internship for a Saint Mary’s student each summer and previously made a $1.5 million gift to enhance science and business at Saint Mary’s in 2016.

“We are incredibly grateful to both Betty and Jon for all they have done, and continue to do, for our students and the university as a whole,” Burns said. “Their gift is an affirmation of the direction we have set. I know what they have given will continue to multiply, like a ripple effect, in the same manner as our other recent gifts.”

The gift from Kabara will be allocated toward the $100 million challenge set earlier this year by an anonymous benefactor. The benefactor and his family made a $25 million commitment, the largest in Saint Mary’s history, to inspire others to step forward and support the university.

“These gifts continue to impact our graduates as they work for the common good — entering the workforce with the valuable blend of character education, real-world preparation, hands-on learning and ethical leadership skills,” Burns said.