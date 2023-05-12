Eight Winona area high school seniors were awarded scholarships Thursday evening during the Winona Daily News' Above & Beyond scholarship award night at Saint Mary's University.

The Above & Beyond scholarship program recognizes the efforts of high school seniors across the Winona area who overcame obstacles and hardship to find personal and academic success.

"To our Winona Daily News Above & Beyond Winners, we're so very proud of you," said retired Winona Daily News Editor Rusty Cunningham. "You've shared your stories and your courage, your talents and your character. Talent is a gift, character is a choice. We admire the courageous choices you made under the most difficult circumstances."

Excerpts of news articles published throughout the winter in the Daily News were read aloud during the ceremony, highlighting the efforts of each student to surmount adversity and challenges while making positive impacts on those around them.

"Letting your stories be told and shared through Above & Beyond is incredibly brave. Allowing your vulnerabilities to be written down and read by others is yet another way you reached out," said Joy Rockwell, associate director of financial aid at Saint Mary's University.

The 16-year-old program awarded scholarships to each student, sponsored by the Winona Daily News and the Winona Community Fund with support from WNB Financial.

"What amazing stories we heard from each of this year's Above & Beyond scholarship recipients," said River Valley Media Group Executive Editor Todd Krysiak. "I want to thank them as well as the Winona community that stepped up to support these important scholarships that help make college achievable for these special students."

Minnesota State College and Saint Mary's University awarded scholarships to seniors planning on attending, while Winona State University earmarked funds if students chose to attend.

Scholarship funds were made available through WNB Financial for seniors attending college outside of Winona.

"Every single one of your stories mentioned how you're already giving back. You're always here in your communities in, your schools, you make time to reach out to others," Rockwell said. "To see if they may be struggling themselves. That's truly beyond."

Scholarship recipients included:

Olivia Becker, Winona Senior High

Joelle Hammann, Lewiston-Altura

Laina Koenig, Cochrane-Fountain City

Kayleanna Kohner, Cotter

Grace Meyer, Rushford-Peterson

Brianna Mullen, Hope Lutheran

Fred Williams, Mabel-Canton

Mackenzie Zibrowski, Houston

