The Winona Area Public Schools board will discuss at the Thursday, June 8, meeting whether the district's diversity, equity and inclusion committee will meet during the summer.

The committee at the Tuesday, May 23, meeting began planning for community input on the district's draft diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

The Minnesota Department of Education Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center recommended the district gather more community input on the policy, said Kristie O'Brien, director of learning and teaching with the district. Committee members discussed strategies for gathering input, including holding focus sessions with community and student groups.

"We'll build it for decision later at our next meeting," said O'Brien.

School board member Stephanie Smith announced the committee would put the June, July and August meetings on hold until September. Outgoing superintendent Annette Freiheit and Smith said the decision was made to give time for the new superintendent, then undecided, time to transition in the district.

Committee members voiced disagreement, citing current progress on the diversity, equity and inclusion policy and proposed focus groups.

"I think meeting in the summer would be important because we just had a whole year. Yes, we have a policy, but now we don't," said Marci Hitz, community member on the committee.

Hitz also referenced the district's stakeholder report that found community members wanted the superintendent to have expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Board member Pete Watkins said that the committee should continue to meet and that the district was not putting committees on other topics, such as curriculum, on hold during the superintendent transition.

"I would strongly encourage our group to continue meeting, for the opposite reason of the superintendent coming into an engaged group that wants to make a difference," said Watkins.

Board member Karl Sonneman suggested not holding a June meeting, but restarting the committee meetings in July or August with the new superintendent.

Smith said she would add the committee's meetings to the next school board agenda.

For the committee to be able to meet, at least three members who are community members — not faculty or students — must be present to meet quorum. Of the 11 planned meetings between July 2022 and May 2023, no quorum was present at four. Three community member seats are unfilled and two are pending renewal.

Committee members discussed barriers to joining the group at the May meeting after a public comment called to do away with the application process, which can gatekeep community members from joining the group.

"Not being able to meet by not meeting quorum, but also making it harder to be a part of the committee, you can't juxtapose those two things," said Watkins.

Freiheit said the district is considering changing the application to an "interest survey" to ease the process.

The committee also discussed possibilities to improve communication with the public, primarily to provide ways to bring harmful behavior to the committee's attention.

Public comment is currently the only way to directly reach the committee. Committee members, unless they are faculty or board members, do not have district email accounts.