Brad Berzinski is returning home to Winona Area Public Schools, and, this time, he’s calling the shots.

Berzinski, who formerly held roles that included student, teacher, principal and athletic director in the district, is now taking on the title of superintendent — with his first official day Saturday.

The position — for which he unanimously selected by the district’s board of education May 31 — marks his return to the district after he moved away to work in Oregon and most recently in St. Charles as the high school’s principal.

“I’m thrilled to be back,” Berzinski said.

He said he and his wife always intended to move back to Winona with their three children and even told his family before their move to Oregon that they would return eventually.

“I’m truly humbled that I’ve got the opportunity now to lead in this position in the district that I’ve always called home,” he said.

‘Hit the ground running’

Berzinski believes his connection to Winona gives him a head start as superintendent.

“Part of the challenges of stepping into a new role is that relationship building. It is that learning the culture of the school, the community, etc. I at least have a little bit of a head start,” he said. “I’m gonna be able to — I’ve used this phrase before — hit the ground running with actually getting into the work of leading the school district as opposed to having, ‘Oh no, wait a minute. What’s your name again?’”

Former superintendent Annette Freiheit said Berzinski’s background will benefit her successor, and she offered some advice: “(Berzinski is) going to be drinking from the firehose as he gets started. But I think it’s just extremely important to listen, to meet people, hear their stories, hear their experiences, and use that as he’s leaning into making decisions. He’s from the area, so he’s got that advantage of the history and everything. Just know the history, but also be willing to paint new pathways.”

Freiheit said the board made a good choice in hiring Berzinski and hopes Berzinski will not be afraid to lean in to people in similar roles across the state as he enters his new position because, “It is a little lonely at the top.”

Berzinski already had the chance to connect with the other Big 9 superintendents earlier this month and believes he will have a good support system among them as he begins the role.

Freiheit, before leaving, said that she hopes the district will continue to focus on addressing equity and inclusion. She also praised the work done to develop the district’s strategic plan.

“I think there was a lot of really good work that went into that strategic plan,” Berzinski said.

Berzinski believes the plan should be the foundation for decisions made in the district.

Diversity and equity

Berzinski said he plans to connect with students and staff to learn what they need regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.

“What more can we, should we, be doing as a district to make sure that this is a welcoming environment for our students? What more can we be doing for our staff to make sure that they feel that they’ve gotten the tools necessary to support every student in their classrooms?” he said.

“I cannot pretend to have all those answers, but I think collectively, we as a community, we do have those answers and we do have the ability to continue that work,” he said. “And, last thing I’ll say on that is, that’s work that is never done. We’re never going to cross the finish line. … It requires a continual focus on creating that supportive environment for every student, every staff.”

Berzinski enters the district months after a proposed facilities referendum failed with 66% of votes cast against it.

“On the facilities front, there’s work to be done there. Just because the referendum failed doesn’t mean that those things have suddenly gone away,” Berzinski said. “We obviously did not hit the right mark with the last referendum attempt here in the spring — whether that was the total price tag, whether that was the specific details of what the district was striving to do in terms of facilities. But the reality is the facilities are as they have been forever in Winona Area Public Schools, it’s been one of the items on the to do list.”

He emphasized the most important thing is ensuring the district serves students.

“That means you have to have the right infrastructure in place, the right facility mix in place, to make sure that you’re providing really high quality education for students,” he said.

Berzinski said a part of the conversation in the wake of the failed referendum should be how the district can engage the community better — not just when the schools need extra funds.

Berzinski hopes to be a familiar face for years to come and work to develop that relationship with the community.

“This is going to be home. This is not a stepping stone position for me. This is not, ‘Gosh, I’m gonna put a few years in here so I can go into a bigger district,’ or whatever the case might be,” he said. “This is going to be — I can’t speak for how long the district will have me — but I can tell you that I’m committed to be here. I have every hope and aspiration of seeing my youngest walk across the stage at graduation and hopefully still be in the superintendent position.”

And there’s quite some time before that day will come, as Berzinski’s children are entering into 11th, ninth and fourth grades.