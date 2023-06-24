Yes, it’s really true! Funded by Winona area businesses and individuals, the College Opportunity Program is making it possible for Class of 2023 Winona graduates who live in the Winona Area Public Schools district to have access to a college education at Minnesota State College Southeast.

The program will cover the cost of tuition and fees for up to 70 credits and provide a stipend for books, supplies and tools.

But the College Opportunity Program is about much more than money. It’s about helping students chart a direct route to college success.

To help incoming students find their path, two new employees at Minnesota State College Southeast have been named as College Opportunity Program navigators.

Pam Zimmerman has been with MSC Southeast since 2005, most recently serving as director of financial aid. She is transitioning to a new role as College Opportunity Program navigator, where she will be responsible for program coordination and promotion, as well as hands-on student support.

“Pam’s long history at the college and her ability to connect with students will be some of her greatest strengths in this position,” said Kate Parsi, director of Academic Support and Advising. “Her Winona community connections and involvement will also be an asset.”

Kattie Sacia is also a new College Opportunity Program navigator. She previously worked at Winona State University as the College of Business advising coordinator.

“Kattie has been in higher education since 2004 and brings tremendous knowledge and experience with her to MSC Southeast,” said Parsi. “Her Winona business connections will help our students find jobs in the community after they graduate.”

“As navigators, we will meet students where they are and help them navigate the entire process including admission to the college and financial aid all the way through the enrollment and registration process,” said Sacia.

A new graduate of Winona Senior High School, Alaina Hemmelman plans to study automotive technology in the fall. She recently met with Zimmerman to go over her college options.

“I always planned to go to MSC Southeast, but I didn’t know how I was going to do it — I thought I’d have to take out loans,” she said.

Carver Heiring attended Cotter High School in Winona and will also study automotive tech at MSC Southeast this fall.

“I had originally planned to attend another college, but when I heard about the College Opportunity Program I switched my plans almost immediately,” he said. “Had the program not been announced, I most likely would have taken out college loans, something I no longer have to worry about.”

Not every student is as certain about what direction they’re going to take. Some inbound students are intimidated by having to choose a program.

The navigators will help students walk through their options and make the right decisions for themselves, whether that be a two-year degree, a diploma or a certificate program.

“Students feel like they have to choose a path immediately that they’re going to stay on through college and the rest of their lives. The reality is that the student has to start somewhere, but the process to change majors is really simple, and the support is available to help make those crucial decisions,” Sacia explained.

Zimmerman said they have been meeting with a lot of students on campus lately. “If we can get them in the door to give them a tour and talk with our instructors, it helps them make a decision about what program is right for them.”

But it’s not enough to set sail. Students need help to stay on course.

Sacia pointed out that without support, there’s no retention. “If you can’t retain students all the way through graduation, then you’re setting them up to fail. You have to give students resources to be successful. The whole idea of this program is to give students an opportunity that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

Zimmerman said that the college is dedicated to helping meet students’ basic needs. “If they need a part time job while they’re here, we might help them find one. We might help with issues that are outside of the classroom, like transportation or access to our food pantry. We want to do anything that’s needed to get them through.”

Although it’s only June, more than 120 area high school students have expressed interest in the College Opportunity Program at MSC Southeast. More than 60 have already registered to start this fall in 20 different programs, ranging all the way from cosmetology to construction technology to transfer pathways.

“The staff at MSC Southeast are very knowledgeable and interested in seeing me succeed,” Heiring said. “They have been helpful and are able to answer all of my questions.”

To learn more about the College Opportunity Program, go to www.southeastmn.edu/opportunity.