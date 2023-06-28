On Friday, Annette Freiheit will conclude her 34-year career in education when she steps down as Winona Area Public Schools superintendent.

After four years in the position, Freiheit has decided to retire, with plans to instead take on education-related opportunities as she pleases.

Freiheit, who will move to Rochester so her husband has a shorter commute to work, said she looks forward to being able to spend more time with her family, including her children who live out of state and her parents who are in their 80s.

She also looks forward to having more time to relax and focus on being a bit more healthy, Freiheit said.

On May 31, Winona Senior High School graduate and former Winona athletic director, principal and teacher Brad Berzinski was selected by the district's school board to serve as its next superintendent. He starts July 1.

Failed referendum

Freiheit's retirement was announced April 13, just two days after Winona voters rejected a pair of school referendums in a special election April 11. Combined, the referendums would have levied an additional $94.2 million for classroom and building improvements, and upgraded extracurricular spaces at the high school. Both referendums failed by a margin of 66% opposed to 34% in favor.

Freiheit said there was no connection between the results of the vote and her departure.

"(Retirement) had nothing to do with the referendum," Freiheit said. "I had actually resigned earlier but they wanted to hold off on the news until after the referendum. They just (didn't) want to detract from the vote or anything like that."

She decided it was time for her to step away from her career because the pandemic has settled down and life is starting to go back to normal within the district.

Freiheit's four years in Winona schools was appreciated by many who worked with her.

"Annette was a great listener. She always made time for a question or concern," said Winona schools activities and transportation director Casey Indra. "I appreciated the laughter on our 4 a.m. possible snow days calls, even though receiving the call was always a drag. She will be missed in the district."

COVID response

Freiheit's time with Winona schools was largely defined by the pandemic, as she entered the school district about half a year before COVID-19 started spreading quickly around the world.

When she took the job, she "never anticipated (the pandemic), but learned a lot through it."

She said she learned about the need to be responsive, resilient and flexible.

Freiheit believes the district made good choices to help the community through the challenging times of the pandemic.

"I think we did make decisions that are really good for our students and our staff to keep them safe and healthy," she said.

Winona schools communications director John Casper said Freiheit's leadership during the pandemic was instrumental.

"I will never forget those first meetings during COVID, even before we called it COVID," he said. "Her focus was on making sure everyone had what they needed, whether that was information, support, resources. She put a tremendous amount of faith and trust in her staff, and I will never forget the confidence she had in me, despite the fact I was brand new in this job."

Freiheit said the help of everyone in the district, along with aid from others outside the schools such as the community's public health team and people from other schools around the state, were required to get through the pandemic.

"If it wasn't for all the people around me, it would have been tougher," Freiheit said about getting through the pandemic, even when faced with some burnout.

Casper said Freiheit brought a steady hand to what could have been a chaotic situation.

"As the pandemic progressed, she displayed tremendous amounts of empathy, compassion and grace during an uncertain and scary time for so many of us. She was always kind. She was always understanding. She was so proud of the work that we were doing," Casper said. "Her focus was always on improving systems to better help the people inside those systems, whether it was our students, our families, or our staff. The strategic plan is a testament to that."

High moments

Freiheit's favorite moments in the district have included being able to provide in-person graduation for students again where diplomas can be handed to the students, instead of just having celebrations with everyone in their cars.

She has also enjoyed welcoming everyone back at the start of each school year, visiting different classrooms, reading to students and more.

"It's more the day-to-day that really makes up my passion for what I do in education," Freiheit shared.

"It has been an honor to work with Dr. Freiheit," said Goodview Elementary School Principal Emily Cassellius. "She has trusted and supported school leaders to make positive impacts on student learning."

Freiheit said it hadn't really hit her yet that she's leaving her full-time career behind, but she expects it will in a month or so.

She knows she won't leave the education field fully, as she plans to contribute in different ways now.

As for the future of WAPS, Freiheit hopes the district will continue "growing and learning."

She hopes that the district will continue down the path of working to include all students and address equity.

"I think we all have things to learn," she said.