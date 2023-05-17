Local higher education leaders see a higher education bill before Governor Tim Walz as an opportunity to make college more accessible, especially for adults who did not immediately pursue or complete a bachelor's degree.

A provision of the bill called the North Star Promise would provide free tuition and fees for Minnesota residents attending public postsecondary institutions whose families make less than $80,000 a year. The bill also freezes tuition for two years for the Minnesota State system, which includes Minnesota State College Southeast and Winona State University.

State legislators designed the bill with an aim to reverse declining enrollment at public universities across the state. Enrollment at Winona State University dipped during COVID-19 pandemic and incoming class sizes are lower than they were before 2010.

"It has the potential, yes, to increase our enrollment, particularly in that group where we lost some ground, and that was the families that were Pell eligible. In the past 3 to 5 years, we've been losing ground with attracting those students and retaining them because of the affordability," said Dr. Denise McDowell, Winona State University vice president for enrollment management and student life.

The legislation's impact goes further than recent high school graduates with plans to attend college, said McDowell. As birth rates decline, the four-year residential university is looking to expand opportunities for adults who did not immediately pursue college due to high cost and rising hourly pay in certain industries.

"What we have is students who graduated from high school, who may have taken 2 or 3 years off, who are now coming in as a 22-, 23-year-old, who may look by age like a traditional student, but their life experience is going to be more like a non-traditional or adult. So we need to respond to that difference," said McDowell.

The North Star Promise would compliment two other free tuition programs announced earlier this year by Minnesota State College Southeast. The college will waive tuition and fees at the start of the 2024-25 academic year for high school graduates who live in the Winona Area Public Schools and Red Wing Public School district boundaries.

"The North Star Promise, the Winona College Opportunity and the Red Wing College Promise all make higher education more accessible and will reduce the burden of student loan debt for students going forward. These programs are an investment in the future success of Minnesota’s workforce talent and vital for our economy," said Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson in a statement.

Over $290 million is allocated to the Minnesota State system, including $75 million to cover the tuition freeze. Other items in the allotment include one-time campus support, funding for equipment and learning environments, and industry sector programming.

The legislature passed the higher education bill earlier in May and is awaiting Walz' approval.

"It's all an opportunity to think about what's possible. What's possible, not only for our personnel, our student's but also our community," said McDowell.