A St. Charles High School principal and former Winona principal and graduate Brad Berzinski will lead the Winona Area Public Schools.

After the final round of interviews at a Wednesday, May 31, board meeting, the board unanimously voted to select Berzinski as superintendent.

“The board is thrilled to have Brad begin as a superintendent,” said board chair Nancy Denzer in a statement. “He did an exceptional job in both the first and second interviews. He is well prepared to help move our district forward.”

Berzinski is the current principal of St. Charles High School but brings with him a long history with Winona Area Public Schools.

A Winona Senior High School graduate, Berzinski went on to serve the district for 12 years as an educator and in administration between 2004 and 2017. Berzinski taught social studies for seven years and worked as athletic director for two. Berzinski was principal of Washington-Kosciusko for two years and Winona Middle School for one.

Berzinski continued as a principal for five more years in the Molalla River School District in Oregon before taking his current position with St. Charles Public Schools.

Written responses in the district's stakeholder report highlight that community members desired the next superintendent to be familiar with and understand the communities and demographics of the Winona area.

Denzer said in an interview the board believes Berzinski meets important facets of the district's leadership profile, including developing and directing an effective leadership team and moving forward with the district's strategic plan. Both skills were identified in responses to the stakeholder survey.

During deliberations, the board also noted Berzinski wanted to work with the community, student and faculty, said Denzer.

The board's vote wraps up a one-and-a-half month superintendent search. Contract negotiations between Berzinski and the board will begin this week, with the board planning to approve the contract at its Thursday, June 8, meeting. The tentative start date for Berzinski is July 1.