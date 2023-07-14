After large improvements in recent years in Minnesota State College Southeast's advanced manufacturing lab, the hard work has paid off in the form of a new title and a $100,000 check.

The college has claimed the Project MFG Advanced Manufacturing Championship national title after its team of four students took the win in South Carolina earlier this year.

Four students participated at the national level, including programmer Austyn Warren of Dakota; computer numerical control machinists Ivey Wadman Vehrenkamp and Bradley Bishop, both of Ettrick; and welder Ellery Kiesel of Winona.

Bishop said that he was inspired to join the team after his teacher asked him to participate.

"We were honored to attempt it," said Bishop.

The student said team members never thought they would even make it to the top 16 teams, and all learned a key lesson.

"Nothing is too far fetched," Bishop said. "You can always try your best, and sometimes you'll surprise yourself by how well you'll do."

The competition took place in May, but the results were not announced until the July 10 premiere of Season 3 of the reality web series Clash of Trades.

The Winona team made it through a qualifying round in Minnesota and a regional round in Wichita, Kansas, making them one of the top four teams in the nation.

"In the competition, the team was faced with real-world scenarios and pressure tested to demonstrate the critical skills needed to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing," according to a press release from Minnesota State. "They also had to deal with the pressure of being filmed for Clash of Trades and participating in on-camera interviews."

The team at the national level was faced with the task of working on metal parts used commonly during a total hip replacement, along with having to weld a pressure valve that is commonly used to sterilize medical equipment.

"The competitors demonstrated CNC and manual machining, programming, welding, and metrology as well as team work, problem solving, time management, and cost tracking," the college wrote.

The teams were notified ahead of time what they would work on during the competitions, but there were slight changes during the actual work so students could prove their knowledge of the skills and ability to adapt.

Half of the award money will be divided between the team members, while the other half will go to the college.

"We're exploring how we can leverage that $50,000 in funding," the college's president Marsha Danielson said Thursday at an event celebrating the accomplishment.

One of the options Danielson said the college is looking into is purchasing its own five-axis CNC machine, a tool that the students needed to know how to use during the advanced manufacturing competition.

The team didn't allow the lack of one at the college stop them from learning how to use one.

After team advisor Rick Hengel was able to track one down at Rushford Manufacturing, the company worked to ensure the team's success in the contest by allowing them to learn on the machine and by providing them time with their employees for help.

The grand prize isn't the only funds that the college is expected to receive from the win.

On Thursday, State Rep. Gene Pelowski said the state would match the award based on a new grant matching program for state colleges.

"I'd like this campus to be the primary campus of the first recipient of that matching money," Pelowski said. "And to think, that was done by students, with the help of faculty."

To watch the Clash of Trades Season Three video, visit the Project MFG Youtube page.