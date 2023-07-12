Former colleagues and friends were reunited Tuesday, as Winona welcomed Brad Berzinski back to the district as superintendent.

Berzinski, who once served as a student, teacher, principal and athletic director in Winona Area Public Schools before departing for a few years, started in his new role July 1.

Dozens of area residents, varying widely in age, enjoyed drinks, food, games, music and more as they reconnected with or met Berzinski for the first time.

Winona City Manager Chad Ubl said as a former student of the district, Berzinski has the student and family perspective at heart as he serves in his new position.

"He'll be certainly a good addition for the community and the district," he said.

Berzinski said he enjoyed the opportunity Tuesday "to see the mix of familiar faces that I've known for years and years, a chance to reconnect with those folks, and an opportunity to meet new folks in the community. We've got business leaders, education leaders, parents in the school district. Just a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together."

Berzinski said the celebration wasn't about him.

"This is about Winona Area Public Schools. This is about the community being behind the school district, supporting the schools," he said. "And that, to me, that's what I see when I look around the room here. It's just folks that want to see the school district do well and provide those great opportunities for our students."

Winona school board chair Nancy Denzer believes opportunities will continue to be available at the district under its new leader.

"I'm really excited for the district and I think we're just going to keep making progress in the things that we've started and keep adding to it," she said.