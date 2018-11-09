The former Rollingstone Community School, which closed its doors to students last June, will be purchased by the city of Rollingstone.
City council members voted to approve purchase of the building at their Nov. 8 meeting, and the next step will be to sign the purchase agreement and pick a closing date, mayor Paul Kreidermacher said.
In July, the Winona public school district sold the school to real estate developer Michael Corcoran. Corcoran was tight-lipped about development plans for months after but shared Friday that he had decided to sell it back to the city of Rollingstone.
“I thought, well, they can have it,” he said, citing zoning issues that could have impeded his plans for the building.
The city placed two bids for the school while WAPS was selling it, one for $5,000 and one for $25,000 if restrictions related to the use of the building were removed. Both bids were unsuccessful, as the property ultimately went to Corcoran.
This time around, the city will pay $125,000 to keep the building.
“We wanted to try and get it as low as we could, which is why we bid low in the first place,” Kreidermacher said.
Though much is uncertain before the purchase is finalized, Kreidermacher said the city plans to keep a lot of the building’s uses the same: it’s their municipal office, their community center and their polling place, and the baseball field in the back is used for Little League.
Due to a stipulation that the Winona public school board set when it sold the building, however, it will not be able to be reopened as a school.
