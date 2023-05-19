Winona Area Public Schools leaders expect the new state education bill to cover the district's nearly $2.7 million 2023-24 budget shortfall if the district carries out additional measures proposed at its May 18 board meeting, including cutting the number of class sections.

The bill, sent to Gov. Tim Walz' desk Wednesday, is expected to provide the district with $1.3 million in additional revenue. Walz is expected to sign the bill into law.

"Once all of this is put together, you should be where you need to be for the year," WAPS Director of Finance Sarah Slaby told the board.

The additional funds allowed Slaby and Human Resources Director Emily Solheid to scrap proposals presented at the May 4 board meeting that included cutting salary increases for several employee groups and reducing work days, and to scale down class and staff reductions that would increase class sizes.

An increase in funding the state provides school districts for special education will provide over $1 million to Winona Area Public Schools. The district also expects to receive over $200,000 in increased funding per student and subsidies for English language learners.

The district increased its initial 2023-24 enrollment projection in April, which will result in $600,000 more in state funds. Overall enrollment is expected to decline from 2,396 students projected for the 2022-23 school year to 2,298 students, according to documents presented at the May 18 board meeting.

The proposals presented to the board May 18 included $400,000 in section cuts, which would increase the number of students per classroom, and over $175,000 in section additions.

Decisions on which classes and grades will be affected have not been finalized.

"I think we need more information, specific information," said board chair Nancy Denzer. "I don't know that we need to know the who of it but more the what, what classes — not classes even, but what content area we're talking about, what grade level."

Slaby and Solheid proposed scaling back reductions by over $250,000 from the May 4 proposal to preserve two teaching positions for first and third grade and a specialist at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary. The school is projected to have the largest class sizes of the district's elementary schools.

"Obviously we need more time to dive into the details, especially with potential staffing changes," said Solheid, noting the recency of the state legislation. "I want a little more feedback from our leadership team, our staff about where the potential needs are."

Board member Jim Schul said he supported examining positions that do not align with the district's strategic plan.

"I'm willing to see that inventory and how our district, our staffing, our programmatic elements in our district match with our strategic plan," said Schul. "That's where I'm focused on regarding any sort of trimming."

Cost-saving measures include using remaining federal COVID-19 aid to cover salaries and an extended day at the Winona Area Learning Center, losing positions through attrition and reducing educational assistants.

Slaby also recalculated the cost of utilities and special education transportation based on real numbers instead of earlier estimates, saving the district over $200,000.

Installing internet hotspots at the high school to address large class sizes added $150,000 to next school year's budget.

Slaby also proposed leaving in funds to fill the district's vacant accounting coordinator, a position that would streamline operations in what he said was an understaffed finance office. Board treasurer Karl Sonneman supported waiting to filling the position until next fall, while Schul supported keeping the position in the proposed budget.

Sonneman raised concerns about the cost of "unfunded mandates" in the state's bill, such as extending unemployment insurance to hourly school workers. Slaby expects the unemployment insurance expansion to be "revenue neutral."

"The portion of the summary that I have been able to get through so far doesn't look terrible. The information that was coming out during the course of the session was sounding much scarier than this document is reading," said Slaby, citing a summary of the legislation.

Denzer said conversations about other sources of revenue and expenses will wait until the board and district staff can review the legislation.

"There's a lot we have to read because right now we're guessing and throwing darts at the wall without having full knowledge of what it is. At this point, right now, today, we're are not going to be adding anything until we know more information," said Denzer.