Community input on the Winona Area Public Schools’ superintendent search closely aligns with priorities chosen by the board in its leadership profile — namely the need for expertise with budget and finance, being honest and ethical, and having strong soft skills including communication and working with diverse groups.

The Minnesota School Boards Association presented a report to the board Thursday, May 18, summarizing results from the district’s stakeholder survey.

“We really, truly were struck by how closely what stakeholders say are important to them aligns and fits with what the school board has told us is important to you,” said Barb Dorn, leader of development and executive search with the organization. “That is extremely good news.”

“I was impressed by how much we were consistent on these different areas,” said school board chair Nancy Denzer. “I do think people filling it out gave us a reflection very similar to what this board thinks. I was hoping to see that and here it is.”

The survey, open between April 28 and May 7, generated 297 responses, with 42% of respondents identifying as parents or guardians, 34% identifying as staff members and 19% identifying as community members. Students and “business owner or agriculture” each comprised 1% of respondents, and “other” comprised 2% of respondents.

Dorn said 297 respondents is “slightly above average” given the district’s size, and that it is “very typical” that the majority of respondents identify as parents/guardians or staff members.

Survey respondents chose the top six areas of expertise, personal characteristics and specialized skills desired in a new superintendent. Answers were largely consistent across groups filling out the survey.

“There is alignment not just with the board but across respondent category, and that is a very good thing to see,” said Dorn. “I think that speaks to some unity in what you’re looking for in your next superintendent.”

Budget and finance, collaborative leadership, and school reform and strategic planning were identified as the top desirable areas of expertise by the majority of respondent groups. Parents and guardians highlighted expertise with curriculum development and diversity, equity and inclusion, while staff members highlighted expertise with increasing enrollment.

The board identified a knowledge of school finance as an important skill in its leadership profile.

Answers to a question asking respondents to select the top six “specialized skills” a superintendent should have out of 27 options were consistent across respondent group and matched with the board’s leadership profile developed in April.

All respondent groups and the board identified “acts with honesty and in an ethical manner with the school board, staff and community,” in the top six desired skills. The board and most respondent groups selected “develops and directs an effective leadership team” as another important skill.

The board and most stakeholders also agreed that “developing trust and works collaboratively with diverse groups of stakeholders” is a top skill. Stakeholders also identified being a “people person with proven abilities in human relations and communications” as an important goal.

“The majority of these responses, this very large amount of responses, was in line with the ideas that we had already set in place prior to taking this survey,” said Stephanie Smith, board member. “I feel like we’re trying to do what the community wants and I think these surveys show that.”

The district received written answers from 220 respondents to open-ended questions about positive qualities of the district, challenges over the next five years and what the next superintendent should know about the community.

Large groups of the respondents praised staff and highlighted academic courses and extracurricular activities, such as the Spanish immersion program Ríos and the student-centered classroom program AVID, as “good things” in the district. Common themes regarding challenges included declining enrollment and an uncertain financial future, with many noting competition with private schools. The question also garnered responses concerned with aging facilities and problems with staff recruitment and retention.

Respondents noted a lack of trust between the district and community and the importance for the next superintendent to have strong communication and leadership skills. Respondents also shared the next superintendent should understand the demographics of the community.

“The data here is probably the most valuable I’ve seen come out of anything we’ve done,” said Pete Watkins, board member. “The themes that resonate in this, both positive and negative, I think are really important in many ways. It’s tremendous data.”

The board will reference the report throughout the search, but unanimously approved a measure to have representatives from each employee bargaining unit to observe finalist interviews and provide anonymous feedback.

“These are the people who work in the trenches with the superintendent and I know we do the hiring, but I’ve done five of these and we have to have feedback,” said Tina Lehnertz, board vice chair.