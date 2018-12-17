LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Two things stood out to Tania Constantin during her first days in America.
“The food has so much sugar … and everyone has big houses with big yards,” said Constanin, a native Romanian who is spending the school year in La Crescent. “People here have so many resources, so many opportunities. There are a lot of things that they take for granted.”
Constantin, 17, lives with a host family and attends La Crescent-Hokah High School, where overall enrollment is equal to that of her junior class back home. She got here by way of a scholarship, a U.S. program that accepts roughly 3 percent of applicants, she said.
Having never been to the United States, Constantin did much more than dip a toe — she dove headfirst into her new environment.
She’s performed many hours of volunteer work, playing cards and watching movies with the residents of Springbrook Assisted Living.
She’s traveled far outside her little host town, visiting regional landmarks like the Mall of America.
And she’s been a vocal spokesperson for her home country, letting her classmates know that Romania is not, as it turns out, part of Rome or Russia.
“I’ve gotten a lot of silly questions,” she said. “Most people don’t know much about Romania.”
Constantin said her time in America — she arrived in August and will leave in May — has been deeply formative. Her comfort zone clear across the ocean, she’s had no choice but to become more social, to open herself up to new people and new experiences.
“I’ve really had to put myself out there,” she said. “It’s been difficult for me.”
Constanin’s teachers say she has not only embraced her host community — she has become an active part of it.
She volunteers at Gundersen Health System, delivering flowers to patients.
And, along with members of La Crescent’s Lions Club, she wrapped Christmas presents for families affected by August’s flash floods.
“It’s amazing,” said Kristi Traxler, who teaches family and consumer science, “how much she’s done.”
When she returns to Romania, Constantin will have one final year of high school to map out her future. These days, she’s torn between becoming a research psychologist and running her own business, though she’s not sure what kind.
While she’s enjoyed her time in the United States — the people, the scenery, the food — Constantine said it’s a relief that she won’t be attending college here.
“In Romania,” she said with a grin, “college is free.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.