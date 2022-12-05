WAPS meets most World's Best Workforce goals

Winona Area Public Schools has reached many of its goals — and exceeded others — set during last year's World's Best Workforce planning.

To have all children ready for school was one of the goals that the district surpassed. From fall 2021 to fall 2022, the district went from 53.3% to 69.2% of kindergartners meeting literacy benchmarks.

The goal set for fall 2022 was to get the percentage to at least 63.1%.

Next fall, the district is hoping to get that percentage up to 74.6% — an increase of 5.4% from fall 2023.

As for the district's second goal, to make sure all third graders can read at grade level, WAPS once again exceeded what was set in fall 2021.

In fall 2022, 62.1% of third graders in the district met the literacy goals set — which was far over the fall 2022 goal of 57.8%.

With this accomplishment, the fall 2022 percentage increased 11.1% compared to the fall 2021 percentage of 51%.

Next fall, the district's goal is to increase that percentage by 6% to 68.1%.

The district's third goal is to close the opportunity gaps among racial groups.

The district, looking at 2020-2021 compared to 2021-2022, was able to close the gap more than it even hoped to when it came to high school students who take AP, PSEO, Honors, CIS and concurrent enrollment courses.

In 2020-2021, 41.4% of white students participated in those opportunities, while 14.6% students of color did — a gap of 26.8%.

That gap shrunk in 2021-2022, with 48.6% of white students and 28.4% of students of color participating in those opportunities — a gap of 20.2%.

The goal for the year was to have — at the highest a gap — of 22.3%. Next year's goal is to have the gap at 17.8%.

The district has expanded its data monitoring and goals for this categories in future years. More information about this can be found on the district's website.

WAPS also met its goal of having 100% of ninth grade students ready for their careers and college — determined by them finishing the Minnesota Career Inventory System career and college pathway work.

It's an increase of 8% from fall 2021 to fall 2022, up from 92%.

The district hopes to maintain the 100% in 2023.

For the district's fifth and final goal, the district examined its most recent graduation data, which dates back to June 2021.

Overall, the district's goal is to eventually have all students graduate from high school.

The district faced some difficulties reaching its goals for this category during the 2020-21 school year.

At the Winona Senior High School, the hope was to have a graduation rate of 90.6% — an increase of 4.4% from 2019-2020.

WSHS missed this goal in 2020-2021, ending up at 87.4% — still an increase of 1.2% compared to the previous year.

As for the Winona Area Learning Center, the goal was to have a graduation rate of 22.3% — an increase of 5.1% from 2019-2020.

The WALC did far exceed this goal in 2020-2021, ending up at 34.4% — a large increase of 16.5% compared to the previous year.

Taking a look at the district's graduation rate as a whole, the district did not meet its goal for 2020-2021, but did see an increase.

The district's graduation rate went up by 1.2% from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, reaching 79.7%. The district's goal was to reach 81.8%.

The expected graduation rates for 2022, which will be released in spring 2023, are 92.4% for WSHS, 39.4% for the WALC and 84.7% for the district as a whole.

For more information about these goals and a more in depth look at the data, visit the Dec. 1 board agenda at www.winonaschools.org/district/school-board.