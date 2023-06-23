The Winona Area Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the district’s 2023-24 preliminary budget Thursday, taking the community one step closer to being ready for the upcoming school year.

According to the preliminary budget, the district is expecting a revenue of $37,839,089.91 toward its general fund total operating budget — the largest fund involved in the district’s overall budget.

The vast majority of this revenue is expected to come from state aid, which is expected to increase this year compared to the previous year — the only source of revenue that is expected to follow such a trend in the general budget for 2023-24 year.

The district is expecting to see over a 10% increase in state aid for this fund, while it is expected that there will be over 21% less levy funds, over 47% less federal funds and over 36% less local revenues.

As for expenditures in the general fund total operating budget, the total is expected to reach $37,768,088.30, a 3.93% decrease compared to the previous school year.

For expenditures, there was a 0.61% decrease in salary expenses, which is the biggest expenditure category, along with a 0.7% decrease in benefits expenses, 8.68% decrease in services expenses, 54.16% decrease in supplies expenses, 17.96% decrease in equipment and capital expenses and 4.11% decrease in other expenses.

The general fund total operating budget is expected to have a net revenue of $71,001.61, the first time that there has been more revenue than expenses in this budget since the 2020-21 school year.

The projected total operating general fund balance is expected to land at $2,963,304.86, a 2.45% increase from the previous year.

The district created the budget with an initial projected average daily attendance of 2,341.6 students, which is 54.91 students less than the 2022-23 school year’s final projection.

For a full look at the approved budget — including its smaller funds like the school nutrition fund and the community education fund — visit the school board’s website at www.winonaschools.org/district/school-board.