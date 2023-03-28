Winona Area Public Schools students ages 3 to 5 will attend all-day preschool starting in the fall of 2023 for the first time.

The Community KIDS preschool program currently meets for half of a school day. The district extended the preschool day in response to community feedback as some families moved to private full-day options.

Lengthening the preschool class times solves bus schedule conflicts, allowing childcare on snow days and half days, and makes it easier to meet standards set by the Minnesota Department of Education.

"Having a longer day makes it more relaxed learning, more play-based, gives our teachers more time to build relationships with the kids to really have that play focus, because even play takes time if it's done well, you can't rush it," said Ann Riebel, director of community education with the school district. "When kids are given exposure to multiple situations, kindergarten is a lot more enjoyable and a lot easier."

The change also gives families the opportunity to enroll their preschool students in the after-school Key Kids Child Care program.

Winona Area Public Schools offers programs meeting Monday, Wednesday and Friday or on Tuesday and Thursday. Only 4- and 5-year-olds who will enter kindergarten in the fall of 2024 can enroll in the three-days-a-week program.

Both options are available at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary and Goodview Elementary schools. Free transportation is provided for families located over a mile away and within school boundaries.

Washington-Kosciusko offers two sections of 15 students each, and Goodview offers two sections of 18 students. The preschool classrooms include children with special education and English language learning needs.

"We are very proud of our diversity in our program," said Angie Dennis, early childhood and school readiness coordinator. "We have cultural diversity, developmental diversity, socioeconomic diversity. You can walk into our classrooms, and we're all on the same playing field."

Registration for new and returning families for the 2023-24 school year is open online and over the phone. Returning families must re-register each year.

Families must pay tuition as the state of Minnesota has no universal preschool program. Annual tuition for the three-day program costs $3,132 and the two-day program costs $2,304, according to the Winona Area Public Schools website. Breakfast and lunch is free for all preschool students.

Scholarships through the Minnesota Department of Education, including the voluntary pre-kindergarden program or pathway early learning scholarship, and through Winona Area Public Schools may fully or partially cover tuition for families that qualify. Factors include family income, situations impacting the family and eligibility for other public assistance programs.

"Winona has tapped into every option that we can to be able to access resources and scholarships for our families," said Riebel.

Scholarships are possible for the preschool program as educators are licensed to teach a curriculum approved by the state education department.

Winona Area Public Schools data showed that 80% students who participated in the district's early childhood education programs were at proficiency level for reading and math entering kindergarten.

"Being able to give them more time to do it in a relaxed manner instead of not just a quick two-and-a-half hour time means that we'll hopefully be able to push that number above 80%," said Riebel.

Throughout the school day, children are exposed to one-on-one education with teachers and small group activities, including a reading buddies program with elementary school students, said Denis.

"I'm excited to see what this change brings to the community," said Denis. "I hope this change is going to be positive enough to see the value."