Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit announced Thursday she would retire at the end of this academic school year after heading the district for the past four years.

“After 34 years in education, it is time for me to pass on the torch to others,” Freiheit said in a statement Thursday. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve as the leader of Winona Area Public Schools, and for the support I received from our staff, our families, our school board and our community.”

The announcement came 2 days after Winona voters rejected a pair of school referendums in a special election April 11. Combined, the referendums would have levied an additional $94.2 million for classroom and building improvements, and upgraded extracurricular spaces at the high school. Both referendums failed by a margin of 66% opposed to 34% in favor.

Freiheit became superintendent in July 2019, leading the district through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the transition to and from virtual learning and a shrinking pool of substitute teachers.

As superintendent, Freiheit collaborated with community members and the school board to build Winona Area Public Schools' strategic plan that covers the district until the end of the 2026-27 school year.

The plan aims to create systemic change to better support individual student's needs and create a safe and inclusive school environment.

A lifelong Minnesotan, Freiheit completed two bachelors and a masters at Winona State University and a doctorate at Hamline University. Throughout her career, Freiheit served as a teacher, administrator and principal in several districts across southeast Minnesota.

The academic school year ends in June. The search for a new superintendent will begin at the April 20 school board meeting, where the board is expected to accept Freiheit's resignation.

“We want to thank Dr. Freiheit for her service to Winona Area Public Schools,” school board chair Nancy Denzer said in the district statement. “We appreciate her compassion and empathy during a difficult time, and we wish her well in retirement.”