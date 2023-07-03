The Minnesota Department of Education recognized Winona Area Public Schools’ elementary schools in June for their work to create a positive school climate for both students and staff.

It’s the second year in a row that all three schools — Jefferson, Goodview and Washington-Kosciusko — received statewide recognition for their use of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports framework.

The three schools are among 87 in the state to be recognized this year, with only nine others in southern Minnesota on that list.

“I’m thrilled. Not surprised at all because I do know that all three teams in the buildings are working hard with that same goal to keep sustaining our framework of PBIS,” said Goodview Elementary principal Emily Cassellius.

“I love seeing all three schools recognized,” she said. “The last couple of years, the elementary principals have worked so hard in operating as one elementary system, even though we’re all different in our culture, and our climate is different and we have unique personalities. As far as systems go, we really should be the same within Winona Area Public Schools, and so our principal teams have worked hard to do that.”

Positive reinforcement

The program, first introduced at Goodview in 2019, places an emphasis on what students can do in the school, instead of what they cannot do.

“With PBIS, we really focus on identifying behavior expectations for students and then being really intentional about teaching those, modeling those and then reinforcing them,” she said.

For example, Cassellius said students are taught they can walk in the halls, instead of teaching them specifically that they cannot run there.

“We work really hard to frame things positively,” she said. “And then really help students be able to do things successfully.”

Throughout the school year staff, with the help of visuals posted around the school, work to teach students the expectations they have of them.

“All staff members — from teachers, secretaries, custodians, principals — every adult in the building plays an important role in reinforcing those,” she said. “And so we really use those opportunities as building positive relationships between students and staff members.”

As staff notice students doing well at conducting these positive behaviors, they are able to reward the children with Winhawk pride tickets.

The students work as a team to earn these tickets, as there are goals based on total tickets earned in the school.

“Throughout the year, we do different things to celebrate the students working together to meet those goals,” she said.

For example, Cassellius said that at the end of the school year, the students reached the goal of being able to have a staff versus students kickball game.

“Our PBIS team felt that it was really important for the students to work together and look at that as, kindergarten through fourth grade, we’re one team. We’re working toward the same goal. One person’s positive behavior helps a whole group out,” she said.

Different approaches

Not all programs are alike. She said some schools implement PBIS with a focus on individual goals rather than a team effort.

One part of implementing the framework at Goodview has been weekly school assemblies, where reminders are given about expectations that need some extra work to be met.

“Sometimes we’ll do role playing or we’ll do different things to review behavior expectations,” Cassellius said. Students are told the current Winhawk pride ticket totals during these assemblies.

Students who do something above and beyond related to positive behaviors can also be given positive office referrals, she said. The students who receive these are recognized during the weekly assemblies.

Cassellius said students frequently are recognized for showing extra kindness or working to make sure everyone feels included.

Staff included

Teachers also are part of the program.

“We want to make sure that that all staff members feel valued as well,” Cassellius said. “And so we have some fun things in place that our PBIS team does to make sure that our staff are celebrated as well.”

In the school’s office, students and staff can fill out super staff shoutouts, which offer an opportunity to praise staff members for their good work and meaningful actions.

Cassellius said students often write sweet notes on these.

Each week at the school’s assembly, Cassellius randomly draws one of these shoutouts and reads it out loud. The staff member whose shoutout is chosen is then able to choose a small prize.

Staff members also receive all of their shoutouts in their mailboxes each week.

Every week, two staff members are recognized with small wooden, painted awards. The educators chosen during the previous week are able to choose who to pass on the awards to in the next week.

Consistency is key

Cassellius said having consistent expectations throughout the school has benefited Goodview and the people in it.

She said that it especially benefits substitutes, who do not have to learn rules that depend on the individual classroom they are in that day.

“Goodview is a very positive environment. And I think part of that are the systems we have in place, that students know the expectations,” she said. “We have systems in place to celebrate each other, which is really important.”

As part of the statewide recognition, the elementary schools were honored at the PBIS Summer Institute and Recognition Ceremony in June by Minnesota Department of Education commissioner Willie Jett.

PBIS can also be found in the Winona Middle School, where it was introduced during the 2022-23 school year.