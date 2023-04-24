The Winona Area Public Schools board Thursday unanimously selected Minnesota School Boards Association, a public education advocacy nonprofit, to facilitate its search for a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Annette Freiheit last week announced she would retire at the end of this school year.

The district must find a replacement by July 1 to align with a full contract period. If a superintendent is not selected, an interim leader with a Minnesota superintendent’s license must be chosen.

A special school board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, marks the first meeting between the board and representatives of the Minnesota School Boards Association. Using feedback from the board, the Minnesota School Boards Association will develop a candidate profile and a brochure with information about Winona and the school district.

“We need to have us saying what it is we want in a superintendent,” said board chair Nancy Denzer.

The board used the Minnesota School Boards Association to facilitate its last superintendent search in 2019, which led to the hiring of Freiheit.

Denzer said the board often referred to the leadership profile developed by the Minnesota School Boards Association during the 2019 search.

The board selected a proposal for the search organization to facilitate the entire search project, including recruitment, screening, interviews, community visits, selection and contract negotiation with candidates. The search is national, but final candidates will need a Minnesota superintendent’s license.

A finalist is expected to be selected by early June according to the proposal.

Estimated expenses come to $13,900 with additional fees for advertising and background checks.

A new superintendent will face immediate challenges, including facilities needs identified by the district that voters opposed resolving in a failed $94.2 million April referendum. The school board discussed next steps to resolve those concerns Thursday in an effort that will carry over into the next superintendent’s term.

Denzer said using an outside search firm to find a new superintendent is “best practice,” in part to alleviate pressure on the district’s human resources department.

Emily Solheim, director of human resources with Winona Area Public Schools, said while outside firms may need guidance about the area, they maintain contacts with candidates. As a third party, firms may be able to have more “candid conversations” with candidates and teachers about the district, she said.

In 2019, the board started the search process in early March and hired Freiheit by the July deadline.

“We needed the training we really did need a lot of help coming together, I think we did things that took a little more time to really wrap our head around what we were doing,” said Denzer. “I don’t feel rushed either.”