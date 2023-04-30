Communication skills, knowledge of school finance and commitment to the district's strategic plan are among the characteristics the Winona Area Public Schools Board is looking for in superintendent candidates.

The board released its leadership profile for superintendent candidates Friday alongside a stakeholder survey for community members to provide input on what areas of expertise, skills and personal characteristics a superintendent should have along with opportunities for written responses.

Respondents can fill out the anonymous survey until the May 7 deadline. Surveys in English and Spanish are available online on the district website and on paper copies in all district buildings.

Stakeholder survey What: Survey to provide superintendent search input When: Open until midnight Sunday, May 7 Online: www.winonaschools.org/district/school-board/superintendent-search Paper survey: Available in all Winona Area Public Schools buildings

"We found it a really good way for all voices to be elevated to the same volume," said Barb Dorn, director of leadership development and executive search with the Minnesota School Board Association, the organization facilitating the superintendent search.

The organization will host a virtual question and answer session at 4 p.m. May 3, when the search process will be outlined for community members. Attendees can submit anonymous questions in advance or during the meeting.

If you go What: Virtual Q&A session about superintendent search process When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 Link: www.winonaschools.org/district/school-board/superintendent-search

The board's profile, featured on a vacancy brochure on the district's website, lists priorities including "acts with honesty and in an ethical manner," "delegates authority while maintaining accountability," "develops and directs an effective leadership team" and "executes the school board's chosen strategic plan."

"Trust is really important, collaboration is important, making decisions is hugely important, and follow through on decisions that are made, so that we keep going in the direction we want to in our strategic plan," said board chair Nancy Denzer during Thursday's special board meeting.

The board approved two additional screening questions on the application regarding building relationships with "multiple stakeholder groups" and forming a leadership plan to implement the district's strategic plan.

"I have a part interest in knowing what their work has been around building leadership teams in the district," said Denzer. "I am really interested in a decision maker and someone who can carry out a plan."

Board directors included language on diversity and different perspectives in the leadership profile and signaled questions regarding diversity, equity and inclusion will be asked during finalist interviews.

"The words we need are diversity, equity and inclusion, we know that in our discussions in the committee it includes everything from special education to race relations," said board treasurer Karl Sonneman. "It's maybe too specific for a superintendent search at this stage."

The board approved additional funding to advertise the superintendent opening on the National Alliance of Black School Educators, Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, and National Indian Education Association job boards.

During Thursday's meeting, directors discussed the importance of adding language regarding communication and building relationships with diverse groups.

"The reestablishment of trust with our faculty, our teachers particularly, communication between the board, the administration and the staff, that was lacking when the superintendent arrived," said Sonneman.

"We want to make sure the communications in all departments are united and the communication process we have right now only gets stronger than where we're at," said Stephanie Smith, director.

The leadership profile also includes the characteristic "has knowledge of school finance." District staff are currently conducting an operational audit as part of the district's strategic plan. Voters this month rejected a $94 million referendum to fund classroom, building and extracurricular improvements. Denzer and Directors Jim Schul and Pete Watkins spoke directly about including school finance knowledge in the profile.

"I read through the most recent audit report. It was noteworthy in that one of the shortcomings we have is our finance knowledge is really condensed into one person," said Watkins. "The idea that this person is having a good understanding of finance helps spread it out."

The board opted to not include a statement on experience as a superintendent in the brochure.

"That issue is very contextually bound. It depends on the situation of the candidate," said Schul. "We see candidates who are superintendent of such a small school, that's very different from a principal at a large city."

The district is looking to replace outgoing superintendent Annette Freiheit, who announced earlier this month she would retire at the end of this school year after 4 years in the role.

The board approved a search timeline at Tuesday's board meeting, aiming to approve the new superintendent's contract June 8. The district must fill the superintendent position by July 1.