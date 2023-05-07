Some Winona Area Public Schools board members are calling for a pause on the $24 million geothermal projects at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools while contractors begin preliminary work.

The board moved agenda items regarding inspections, commissioning services and steel supply contracts to the May 18 school board meeting but approved well variance applications needed for the project.

Charlie Sweeney, assistant project manager with Kraus-Anderson Construction, the firm contracted as construction management, presented project updates. "Quiet work" is currently underway in the school's basement to prepare for installing pipe and ducts once students leave for the summer.

Several school board members framed their statements on the project in terms of the April 11 referendum for building and classroom investments.

"I believe the referendum vote that we saw here not too long ago, and the demographics not only that voted but did not vote in that election, should give this body cause to pause and re-calibrate and consider what we're doing," said board member Pete Watkins. "There has been no more clear message sent to us than the vote a few weeks ago."

Board member Jim Schul suggested the group pause the geothermal project to discuss other options at the board's July 13 referendum results study session.

"The April election result has led me to reconsider the geothermal projects, or at least the timing of them," Schul said.

"It just doesn't make sense to me to get the election result that we did without reconsidering tweaking our master facilities plan," he said.

Funding that would have been provided by the April 11 referendum was not earmarked for the geothermal project.

A district release regarding the 2022 project approval states, "the projects are separate from, but align with, recommendations from the WAPS Community Task Force to use in an upcoming referendum in April 2023."

Board Chair Nancy Denzer said that work funding is already earmarked in the budget, contracts have been awarded and work already started.

"We made a commitment. We said we were doing this, we committed dollars, we have a budget, this is part of the budget we committed to. I think putting this on pause would be a big problem," said Denzer.

The board issued $16 million in health and safety bonds to fund the geothermal project in November 2021, a move that does not require voter approval in Minnesota.

Bids received in October 2022 cost millions more than the initial $16 million borrowed by the district. The district voted to move forward with the plan in November 2022, splitting the project into several contracts, estimating a total project cost of $24 million.

"It was decided that the money that we had was sufficient to get through the end of this year, December of this year, for everything that is happening right now and then we would take up the additional cost of labor at that time," said Denzer.

The district signed 20 subcontracts related to the geothermal projects totaling over $14 million, according to district documents.

"This project is to me both the health and safety of our students and our staff," said board clerk Michael Hanratty. "The process has already happened, we already made these votes and to go backwards I think would be a mistake."

"I think the horse is out of the barn on this, and I think we committed to going forward," said board treasurer Karl Sonneman. "It isn't so much as turning off the switch and saying we're not going forward. We would have to undo a good bit of contracting and work that is underway."

When asked by the board, Sweeney said a delay may create "risk" of inflation for project costs and push the project timetable back a year.