In the wake of a failed referendum earlier this month, Winona Area Public Schools board members plan to ask community members what they would like to see in the next referendum attempt.

The board agreed Thursday it would discuss in more detail at its May 4 meeting how to go about collecting information from Winona voters.

“I think it’s important that we ask people for feedback and start to look at what people are telling us. We did hear it was a big ask, we heard that often, in their taxes,” said board chair Nancy Denzer. “I’d really invite the community to share a plan, something that resonates with them.”

A canvass Thursday certified voters’ April 11 rejection of a two-question referendum totaling $94.2 million for classroom, building and athletics facilities improvements.

Question one was defeated by 2,380 (65.6%) no votes to 1,250 (34.4%) yes votes, and question two was defeated by 2,378 (66%) no votes to 1,227 (34%) yes votes.

“How do we move forward in a respectful way, but also in a way we know our needs haven’t changed?” Denzer said.

“The thing I would say about this referendum is I feel like we did what the community asked us to do,” said board vice chair Tina Lehnertz. “To have the vote be as far apart as it was is very disappointing, but we’ll just go at it again. Maybe we can provide a town hall.”

During the board discussion, Denzer, board clerk Michael Hanratty, and members Jim Schul, Stephanie Smith and Pete Watkins signaled support for finding ways for community members to provide feedback and present plans to the board. The board discussed the possibility of a study session, a public survey and reforming the referendum task force.

The district turned to a public survey and a study session after voters in 2017 rejected an $82.3 million referendum. The 2018 scientific survey collected over 2,200 paper and online responses.

Retiring Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the board should review responses to the 2018 survey, given the similar costs of the 2017 and 2023 referendums.

Board Treasurer Karl Sonneman said the low turnout of the April election called the helpfulness of a survey into question.

“In some ways, I think we take the low turnout and write it off. It’s the low turnout that’s shocking,” said Sonneman. “The overall sense I have was that that was a good plan and people liked it, they just didn’t like it enough to turn out and vote.”

A total of 3,630 votes were cast in referendum question one and 3,605 were cast in referendum question two. Voters cast over 15,000 ballots in the 2018 school board referendum. Minnesota Secretary of State data from June 2022 counted over 22,000 registered voters within the Winona Area Public Schools boundary.

“I think we need to discuss why it’s a low sample,” said Schul. “Why was there this apathy among the yes voters? 1,300? That’s ridiculously low, for all the work put in, it was ridiculously low. What happened?”

Smith said some voters were unwilling to drive to polling places on election day. Four of the five polling places were located within the city of Winona, the other in Goodview. Absentee voters cast 615 votes for each 2023 referendum question according to the district canvas.

County property tax statements due in May were also mailed out around the same time as the referendum.

“The hardship is hitting the community in a different way, and they’re looking at that giant number. It’s sticker shock,” said Smith.

Discussing possible dates for a study session was added to the next school board agenda.

“If a study session is on the horizon, I would suggest that we not only have a good study session but we really invite as many of our staff as we can gather and as many people as are willing to come and give us feedback,” said Denzer.