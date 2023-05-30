Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Winona Area Public Schools Board will chose its next superintendent after interviewing the two final candidates on Wednesday, May 31, at the Winona Senior High School Learning Commons.

The interviews are open to the public but will not be live streamed.

After interviewing four candidates Thursday, May 25, the district named St. Charles Public Schools Principal Bradley Berzinski and Rochester Public Schools Principal Angi McAndrews as finalists.

When creating a leadership profile in April the board opted to not include superintendent experience as a requirement or preference.

The majority parents and guardians responding to the district's stakeholder survey also chose that superintendent experience is not required for the incoming superintendent. Parents and guardians comprised the largest group of survey respondents.

During this second round of interviews, staff representatives will have the opportunity to provide anonymous feedback.

After the interviews the board will select a lone finalist and begin contract negotiations.

The board is expected to approve the new superintendent's employment contract at the June 8 board meeting. The start date for the new superintendent is slated for July 1.

Current Superintendent Dr. Annette Freiheit announced her resignation in April with intent to retire two days after voters rejected a $94 million facilities referendum.