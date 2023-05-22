Winona Area Public Schools is moving ahead with planned geothermal HVAC projects at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools.

In three 7-to-1 votes at the Thursday, May 18, board meeting, the board approved contracts for commissioning services, special inspection services and steel supply necessary for the projects to be completed. Board member Pete Watkins cast the sole opposing vote for the contracts.

The board split on approving the contracts at its May 4 meeting after board members suggested pausing the projects.

“A long pause is not a viable option; we turned that stone over, nothing there. I’m in full support of moving forward with the projects.” said Jim Schul, the board member who suggested pausing the projects at the May 4 meeting.

According to a document prepared for the meeting, most raw products for the projects are already being prepared for delivery, and work through June is billed for $3.5 million. Delaying or canceling the projects could lead to consequences including lawsuits from contractors, fees with supply houses and delaying the start of the 2024-25 school year.

Work has already been started in the schools’ basements and first-floor work is slated for this summer, said Charley Sweeney, assistant project manager with Kraus-Anderson, the firm contracted to coordinate the projects. Additional construction is planned for the summer of 2024.

“Our plan is to make sure that the impact for this next school year is as minimal as possible,” said Sweeney at the May 4 board meeting.