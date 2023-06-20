Winona school officials plan to treat marijuana offenses among underage students similar to how they would treat alcohol infractions when school resumes this fall.

Recreational use of marijuana will be legal Aug. 1 in Minnesota, but only for those age 21 and older. That means students at Winona Area Public Schools will be barred from having pot or being under its influence on school grounds.

Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the impact of the state’s action to decriminalize marijuana use among adults and the potential impact on students and educators has been a discussion point for the district’s school board.

While determining whether a student is under the influence of marijuana can be harder than alcohol, Freiheit said discipline for infractions would be similar.

“We would probably have a parent come and pick them up and confiscate whatever they had brought to school,” Freiheit said. “If this is a repeat offender, then we would also consider if there is any testing for addiction — determine if this is a bigger problem and need to work with the parents.”

If a student illegally possesses marijuana on school property, Freiheit said the school would most likely have to call law enforcement.

Investigations and consequences of bringing or using marijuana at school are separate from police efforts to enforce underage possession or consumption, but Freiheit said school officials can relay information to law enforcement.

“We would also check to see where students are getting it,” Freiheit said. “If there’s information we can share with the police department that we know there’s people selling to students, we want that on their radar.”

Winona Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen said if someone underage is caught with marijuana after Aug. 1, the charge changes to a misdemeanor of minor in possession charge instead of the previous possession of marijuana charge.

“Similar to being caught with alcohol underage,” Rasmussen said of the action law enforcement would take. “But that’s all dependent on the amount. It could be a bigger charge.”

Rasmussen said when dealing with cases of underage substance use the goal isn’t to necessarily “handcuff the problem.”

“Anytime you have substance abuse issues, we always want to connect with mom and dad to see if there’s an underlying issue going on,” Rasmussen said. “Sometimes that support involves social services, the court system, or the schools.”

Freiheit said students at Winona Area Public Schools are educated on the impact of many drug types — prescription, illegal and legal — at a certain age as part of the middle and high school health curriculum.

“Making good decisions is really a key part of that,” Freiheit said. “We also partner with the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention and bring them in to share with students. We try to take any advantage they can provide to us to educate our kids.”

Freiheit said her next concern is where dispensaries might be located in Winona.

“No different than a liquor store or tobacco store, it’s just not appropriate to have those near a school.” Freiheit said. “We’d want to make sure our zoning law respects that.”

Rasmussen said schools frequently deal with cases of underage drug use internally and the police are not called in all cases. Sometimes if there’s an ongoing issue with a student’s drug use on campus, the police are called. Depending upon the situation, if it’s an egregious first offense, police may be called immediately.

“I tend to think we’re called when a lot of other things have failed,” Ramussen said. “I feel like, although we have all these different silos, we all really work together and try to address it as a community.”

The school district doesn’t have a lot of cases of drug possession or use at schools, Freiheit said.

“It’s pretty rare that we have issues and, knock on wood it stays that way,” Freiheit said. “But it’s not to say that it doesn’t exist because that’s just living in rose-colored glass.”

With resources already in place including counseling and prevention education, Freiheit said she doesn’t expect a big change when marijuana is legal at the start of the next school year.

“It’s something that we’re going to have to be prepared for but as long as we have those protocols in place to help students that need it, I think we’ll continue to operate as we have,” Freiheit. “I don’t think it’ll drastically change school but we might have to consider the education of it more now that you can have it at 21.”