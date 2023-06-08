Three Winona State University administrators are in the running to serve as the Winona State interim president.

The finalists are Scott Ellinghuysen, vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer; Kenneth Janz, associate vice president for academic affairs, chief information officer and dean of the library; and Denise McDowell, vice president for enrollment management and student life.

Each candidate brings decades of experience in higher education administration according to resumes made public on the Winona State University website.

The Minnesota State system is managing the search and the system board of trustees will appoint the position.

A search profile produced by the system listed 16 qualifications the interim president should have, including strong leadership skills, progressively responsible experience, and a collegial and collaborative management style.

Qualifications also included having education, training and experience in curriculum development, fundraising, government relations, fiscal management and advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Applications were open to internal and external candidates.

The Minnesota State Board of Trustees selected current Winona State University President Scott Olson as the system's next chancellor. Olson will depart Winona State on Aug. 1.

Current system chancellor Devinder Malhotra and Olson will interview each candidate, and Malhotra is expected recommend a final candidate at the June 21 board of trustees meeting.

The interim president will start Aug. 1 for an expected 11-month term.