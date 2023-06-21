Kenneth Janz will lead Winona State University next year as interim president, bringing 15 years as an administrator with the university.

The Minnesota State system's board of trustees at a Wednesday, June 21 meeting appointed Janz to the position after a recommendation from outgoing Chancellor Devinder Maholtra.

"Feedback from Ken's references said that Ken is a strategic thinker who uses data to guide his decision making. They describe him as someone who is willing to take on new challenges and see them through with careful planning, humor, respect for his team and the good of the university in his mind," Maholtra said.

Janz joined Winona State in 2008, serving as associate vice president for academic affairs and chief information officer. In addition to these roles, Janz has also served as dean of the library since 2015.

"My love for Winona State has only deepened, as I began collecting indicators of success of our current strategic framework report, and seeing the high level of achievement demonstrated by our students, faculty and staff," Janz said.

Malhotra said that Scott Olson, chancellor designate and outgoing WSU president, agreed with the recommendation.

"Both Chancellor Designate Olson and I are confident that he will provide effective and strong leadership to the university through this time of transition," Malhotra said.

Janz will start as interim president on Aug. 1, the same date that Olson will succeed Malhotra as the state system's chancellor.

Next year's initiatives include carrying out recommendations from the Student Success Promise Task Force and moving forward with the Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement and Learning, Janz said.

Janz' term as interim president is expected to last through the end of June, 2024. A permanent president will be appointed next year, Maholtra said at the meeting.